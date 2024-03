How many people in Cobb have voted early in the presidential primary so far?

Below is the unofficial count of how many people have voted in advance voting so far in Cobb County for the March 12, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary. This list comes from the Cobb County Elections page and reflects the total count between Monday, February 19, and Sunday, March 3.

It is broken down into both total ballots cast countywide and by voting location.

Early voting will run through this Friday, March 8.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Total February 19, 2024 1,642 February 20, 2024 1,691 February 21, 2024 1,679 February 22, 2024 1,430 February 23, 2024 1,702 February 24, 2024 911 February 26, 2024 1,494 February 27, 2024 1,503 February 28, 2024 1,395 February 29, 2024 1,391 March 1, 2024 1,017 March 2, 2024 988 March 3, 2024 514 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 17,357

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 3,641 Returned 1,399 Accepted 1,365 Rejected Ballots 47 Cure Affidavit Accepted 13 Total Voted 1,365

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM 53 Provisional Ballots Returned: ABM 0 Application Cure Accepted: ABM 0

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

Main Office – Main Office

Date Total February 19, 2024 279 February 20, 2024 247 February 21, 2024 236 February 22, 2024 179 February 23, 2024 227 February 24, 2024 111 February 26, 2024 208 February 27, 2024 183 February 28, 2024 166 February 29, 2024 201 March 1, 2024 138 March 2, 2024 105 March 3, 2024 90 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 2,370

North – North Cobb Senior Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 122 February 20, 2024 123 February 21, 2024 107 February 22, 2024 111 February 23, 2024 146 February 24, 2024 63 February 26, 2024 109 February 27, 2024 116 February 28, 2024 120 February 29, 2024 116 March 1, 2024 55 March 2, 2024 66 March 3, 2024 48 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 1,302

Mableton – South Cobb Community Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 103 February 20, 2024 93 February 21, 2024 109 February 22, 2024 84 February 23, 2024 80 February 24, 2024 69 February 26, 2024 81 February 27, 2024 65 February 28, 2024 79 February 29, 2024 85 March 1, 2024 77 March 2, 2024 51 March 3, 2024 106 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 1,082

East – East Cobb Government Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 198 February 20, 2024 260 February 21, 2024 262 February 22, 2024 243 February 23, 2024 276 February 24, 2024 119 February 26, 2024 244 February 27, 2024 264 February 28, 2024 211 February 29, 2024 203 March 1, 2024 189 March 2, 2024 160 March 3, 2024 138 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 2,767

Powder Springs – Ron Anderson Recreation Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 85 February 20, 2024 110 February 21, 2024 91 February 22, 2024 83 February 23, 2024 103 February 24, 2024 44 February 26, 2024 68 February 27, 2024 81 February 28, 2024 68 February 29, 2024 94 March 1, 2024 59 March 2, 2024 63 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 949

Southeast – Smyrna Community Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 169 February 20, 2024 174 February 21, 2024 150 February 22, 2024 156 February 23, 2024 175 February 24, 2024 124 February 26, 2024 156 February 27, 2024 168 February 28, 2024 157 February 29, 2024 158 March 1, 2024 114 March 2, 2024 119 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 1,820

Northeast – Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 269 February 20, 2024 282 February 21, 2024 276 February 22, 2024 202 February 23, 2024 274 February 24, 2024 133 February 26, 2024 246 February 27, 2024 235 February 28, 2024 225 February 29, 2024 180 March 1, 2024 125 March 2, 2024 147 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 2,594

Northwest – West Cobb Regional Library

Date Total February 19, 2024 125 February 20, 2024 100 February 21, 2024 120 February 22, 2024 91 February 23, 2024 114 February 24, 2024 69 February 26, 2024 92 February 27, 2024 108 February 28, 2024 89 February 29, 2024 103 March 1, 2024 71 March 2, 2024 68 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 1,150

West – West Cobb Senior Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 163 February 20, 2024 200 February 21, 2024 191 February 22, 2024 167 February 23, 2024 175 February 24, 2024 93 February 26, 2024 180 February 27, 2024 168 February 28, 2024 140 February 29, 2024 145 March 1, 2024 95 March 2, 2024 102 March 3, 2024 132 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 1,951

Kennesaw – Ben Robertson Community Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 83 February 20, 2024 69 February 21, 2024 85 February 22, 2024 86 February 23, 2024 94 February 24, 2024 66 February 26, 2024 78 February 27, 2024 74 February 28, 2024 98 February 29, 2024 74 March 1, 2024 69 March 2, 2024 81 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 957

Southwest – Collar Park Community Center

Date Total February 19, 2024 46 February 20, 2024 33 February 21, 2024 52 February 22, 2024 28 February 23, 2024 38 February 24, 2024 20 February 26, 2024 32 February 27, 2024 41 February 28, 2024 42 February 29, 2024 32 March 1, 2024 25 March 2, 2024 26 March 3, 2024 0 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 415