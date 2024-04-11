Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, April 11, 2024, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that will continue in the region today. Storms are most likely in northern Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 11, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 73 86 in 1994 42 in 1918 Min Temperature M 51 65 in 2001 26 in 1973 Avg Temperature M 61.9 74.5 in 2001 36.5 in 1918 Precipitation M 0.13 2.12 in 1962 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 5 28 in 1918 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 2 10 in 2001 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.1 71.4 81.6 in 1978 56.7 in 1899 Avg Min Temperature 52.4 49.9 61.1 in 1999 38.4 in 1987 Avg Temperature 61.8 60.7 71.2 in 1999 48.7 in 1881 Total Precipitation 4.36 1.46 9.35 in 1936 0.00 in 1921 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 47 62 176 in 1899 0 in 1999 Total CDD (base 65) 18 15 70 in 1999 0 in 2016 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.7 60.7 66.2 in 2012 52.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 43.3 41.1 46.8 in 2023 32.7 in 1977 Avg Temperature 53.0 50.9 56.3 in 2023 42.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 22.66 15.28 32.81 in 1936 7.80 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2008 2463 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 28 33 140 in 2012 0 in 1971

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”