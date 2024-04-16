The popular M2R TrailFest will return to the Mountain to River Trail May 11

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the popular M2R TrailFest will return to the Mountain to River Trail on Saturday, May 11. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Marietta Arts Council.
A series of art installations will be placed along the trail from Lewis Park near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital continue along the tracks near Marietta Square, and will end at the pedestrian bridge near Brown Park.
According to the news release:
Sculptures in Atherton Square debut during the festival, along with additions to the existing mural program and free art drops. The popular M2R Fence Art Gallery featuring photography and original artwork will stretch nearly a mile alongside the trail and will be on display for sixty days before embarking on a yearlong, countywide tour.Advertisement
This year’s festival will also include the second annual Fur Folly Pet Parade. Pets and their owners are encouraged to dress in costume and celebrate in their own artful way. The folly will travel along the M2R Trail from Lewis Park Dog Park to Atherton Square in historic downtown Marietta (approximately one mile) in advance of the Opening Ceremonies at noon. Staging begins at 9:30am with a parade start at 10am.
The opening ceremonies for the event will begin at noon on Atherton Square, behind Cobb Beans. This is approximately the center point of TrailFest.
Dancers and aerialists will entertain the crowds through 6 p.m. and musicians will perform at Alley Stage.
For much more information visit m2rtrailfest.com. TrailFest is free to attend and open to people of all ages.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
