The popular M2R TrailFest will return to the Mountain to River Trail May 11

A brick fountain in Glover Park on Marietta Square. benches surround a circular brick path and a photographer snaps a shot.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 16, 2024

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the popular M2R TrailFest will return to the Mountain to River Trail on Saturday, May 11. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Marietta Arts Council.

A series of art installations will be placed along the trail from Lewis Park near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital continue along the tracks near Marietta Square, and will end at the pedestrian bridge near Brown Park.

According to the news release:

Sculptures in Atherton Square debut during the festival, along with additions to the existing mural program and free art drops. The popular M2R Fence Art Gallery featuring photography and original artwork will stretch nearly a mile alongside the trail and will be on display for sixty days before embarking on a yearlong, countywide tour.

This year’s festival will also include the second annual Fur Folly Pet Parade. Pets and their owners are encouraged to dress in costume and celebrate in their own artful way. The folly will travel along the M2R Trail from Lewis Park Dog Park to Atherton Square in historic downtown Marietta (approximately one mile) in advance of the Opening Ceremonies at noon. Staging begins at 9:30am with a parade start at 10am.

The opening ceremonies for the event will begin at noon on Atherton Square, behind Cobb Beans.  This is approximately the center point of TrailFest.

Dancers and aerialists will entertain the crowds through 6 p.m. and musicians will perform at Alley Stage.

For much more information visit m2rtrailfest.com. TrailFest is free to attend and open to people of all ages.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
