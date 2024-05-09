Marietta Arts Council Presents M2R Trailfest 2024

Image above provided by the Marietta Arts Council

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Many busy bees were buzzing on the M2R trail behind Marietta Square yesterday.

The bees were members of the Marietta Arts Council, and we were hanging the beautiful art panels along the trail for the upcoming Trailfest on May 11th, 9 am-5 pm. The Student Gallery section runs from Kennesaw Ave going Southward to Polk St, and the level of art is extraordinary. Keep walking and view over 125 pieces of art that local artists of all skill levels have submitted.

Catlanta is a local artist who creates unique wooden art that depicts the furry felines in many fun and whimsical forms. These are free art drops along the trail, and the artist does a stellar job of hiding these because I have yet to find one of the well-sought-after artworks.

The 2nd annual Fur Folly Pet Parade will kick off at Lewis Park Dog Park, located at 475 Campbell Hill St, at 10 a.m. (staging at 9:30). Get your pup all decked out in their favorite parade attire and stroll down the trail leading into Atherton Square which is behind Cool Beans Coffee Shop. There will be new sculptures on display at Lewis Park, Monarch Park, and Atherton Square for all to enjoy.

The kid’s zone craft area will be located at Lewis Park from 9 am – to noon and will have Marietta Arts Councill members there assisting the little ones with making crafts that will be great keepsakes for Mother’s Day. Zen Bubbles will be lofting gigantic, soapy spheres that are fascinating to watch for kids of all ages. Walk a bit further South towards Brumby lofts, and you can paint rocks or release your inner artist by doing some chalk art on the sidewalk. We are growing the Lewis Park area each year by involving more neighbors and making this a true community-wide event.

Opening ceremonies will be held in Atherton Park at noon, and Justin Patton will do his Spoken Word Art, which is always heartfelt and impactful. The Georgia Metro Dance Theatre will perform, and WKRC will play music to kick off this art-filled festival. Alley Stage, located behind Marietta Wine Market, will host a plethora of musical artists throughout the day. Tulani will be there with her melodic harp and potent vocals at 2 pm. She has toured with Lady Gaga, Chaka Khan, and many other big-name artists, so don’t miss that performance. From 1 pm – 330 pm, be amazed by the North GA Aerials as they take flight doing gravity-defying aerial dance displays.

Stroll down to Pie Bar, where they’ll be serving up handcrafted Lemonade from 2 pm – 4 pm. As you sip your refreshing beverage, you can observe local artist Lindsey O’Shields painting a massive mural on a retaining wall that is catywampus across from Pie Bar. Rumor has it the mural will portray vibrant magnolia flowers that will liven up that corner of Marietta Square. Pacifico will close the day at 5 pm at Alley Stage with their unique brand music that they describe as a musical collage. Get your dancing shoes on, grab some chalk, pick up a brush to paint a rock, or just mosey around this wonderous, interactive art festival. There will be something for everyone at M2R Trailfest, so come join your community and be a part of the art.