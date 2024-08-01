Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, August 1, 2024, with a high near 94 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. A Heat Advisory is also in effect from 10 a.m to 9 p.m for much of north and central Georgia due to hot temperatures and high humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-07-01 97 79 88 7.9 0 2024-07-02 90 76 83 2.8 0 2024-07-03 92 77 84.5 4.2 0 2024-07-04 97 76 86.5 6.1 0.01 2024-07-05 94 76 85 4.5 1.43 2024-07-06 93 76 84.5 3.9 0.02 2024-07-07 90 74 82 1.4 1.75 2024-07-08 91 74 82.5 1.8 T 2024-07-09 92 75 83.5 2.7 0.29 2024-07-10 88 73 80.5 -0.3 0 2024-07-11 91 70 80.5 -0.4 0 2024-07-12 94 75 84.5 3.5 0 2024-07-13 97 76 86.5 5.5 0 2024-07-14 97 77 87 6 0 2024-07-15 96 75 85.5 4.4 T 2024-07-16 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2024-07-17 92 75 83.5 2.4 0.06 2024-07-18 92 74 83 1.8 0.09 2024-07-19 87 73 80 -1.2 0.39 2024-07-20 83 70 76.5 -4.7 1.39 2024-07-21 89 72 80.5 -0.7 0.04 2024-07-22 87 72 79.5 -1.7 0 2024-07-23 90 75 82.5 1.3 1.1 2024-07-24 88 71 79.5 -1.8 1.52 2024-07-25 87 74 80.5 -0.8 0.75 2024-07-26 91 73 82 0.8 0.39 2024-07-27 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2024-07-28 80 73 76.5 -4.7 3.47 2024-07-29 87 71 79 -2.2 0.65 2024-07-30 92 71 81.5 0.3 0.65 2024-07-31 93 73 83 1.8 0.02

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 1, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 99 in 1980 70 in 1936 Min Temperature M 72 76 in 2011 58 in 1997 Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.0 in 1980 64.5 in 1936 Precipitation M 0.13 1.65 in 1936 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 1980 0 in 1936 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 90.2 99.0 in 1980 70.0 in 1936 Avg Min Temperature M 72.1 76.0 in 2011 58.0 in 1997 Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.0 in 1980 64.5 in 1936 Total Precipitation M 0.13 1.65 in 1936 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 1980 0 in 1936 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.2 73.1 76.6 in 2012 67.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 56.3 53.6 56.8 in 2012 47.4 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.7 63.3 66.7 in 2012 57.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 42.74 30.61 47.69 in 1912 17.14 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1453 1195 1477 in 2012 734 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-31

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-31

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-31

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-30

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”