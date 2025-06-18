Synthetic fuel approved for Lockheed Martin’s C-130 and F-16

According to a company press release, Lockheed Martin has expanded the use of synthetic aviation turbine fuel (SATF) across its military aircraft fleet, with the F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules now approved to operate with SATF blends. The move follows a similar approval for the F-35 Lightning II earlier this year.

The expansion supports Lockheed Martin’s stated goals related to energy resilience, sustainability, and operational readiness. According to the company, the use of SATF provides increased fuel flexibility, reduces logistical dependencies, and supports broader Department of Defense objectives for energy substitution and diversification.

“The F-16 is the world’s most combat-proven 4th generation fighter, delivering decisive capability across air-to-air, strike, and close air support missions,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. “Synthetic fuels compatibility ensures the F-16 remains ready to meet evolving operational demands, strengthens global fuel flexibility and keeps this critical platform at the forefront of allied airpower.”

Lockheed Martin stated that it conducted technical and strategic assessments to ensure SATF meets performance benchmarks necessary to support full mission readiness of both the F-16 and the C-130 in varied conditions.

The C-130 Hercules is operated by 28 countries and is often used in tactical airlift missions due to its versatility and interoperability.

“The C-130 is proven in every environment and has earned the trust of more nations than any other tactical airlifter,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. “Approving synthetic fuels for the C-130 is more than an engineering milestone — it represents an environmental advantage from a reduced carbon emission perspective and reflects our commitment to ensuring this leading aircraft remains at the forefront of mission readiness, energy resilience and global interoperability for decades to come.”

Approved SATF blends can be used in concentrations up to 50%, depending on the feedstock and production method, and are listed in the official flight manuals for each aircraft.

SATFs can be derived from fossil-based sources such as coal and natural gas, or from renewable materials like waste oils and agricultural residues. Lockheed Martin’s integration of SATF aligns with ongoing federal efforts to promote sustainable aviation fuel as part of long-term defense energy strategies.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.