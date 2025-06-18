Changes to CobbLinc on the I-75 North corridor began this week

On Monday, June 16, CobbLinc and ATL Xpress consolidated five current routes into a single, modified Route 484.
The new route operates from two park-and-ride locations: Hickory Grove and Town Center, with direct trips to Midtown Atlanta at 30-minute frequency during peak hours.
The announcement on the Cobb County website gives further information:
The change comes as part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and reliability for metro Atlanta’s commuters. While Acworth and Woodstock park-and-rides will no longer be directly served, riders can shift to nearby park-and-ride alternative lots just 7 to 10 minutes away. Transportation officials say this simplification will help reduce confusion and improve the overall commuter experience.
In addition, CobbLinc’s commuter routes (100, 101, and 102) will be discontinued, further centralizing service. All current CobbLinc riders will transition to ATL Xpress Route 484 for their trips to Atlanta. Officials are encouraging riders to plan ahead and explore the updated options to ensure a smooth transition this summer.
