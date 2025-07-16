GDOT and Cobb DOT seek public input on Bells Ferry Road/Noonday Creek bridge replacement

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County and the state of Georgia departments of transportation seek feedback on a proposed roadway bridge replacement adjoining the Town Center area.

Officials are seeking to replace the Bells Ferry Road bridge over Noonday Creek, located north of Barrett Parkway. The agencies say the proposed $10,330,000 project would replace a 1959-era span that’s showing signs of deterioration and would also provide better access to the nearby Noonday Creek multi-use trail.

Officials say the project would result in a bridge that meets current standards with better bridge hydraulics. It would also replace the current 2-lane setup with a 3-lane configuration, providing designated left and right turn lanes allowing traffic to more easily turn into the trailhead parking lot.

The bridge project would also provide for the future extension of the Noonday Creek trail, which would run underneath the widened and lengthened span. Sidewalks would also be added on the span.

Transportation planners say after the comment period wraps up on July 25, they’ll decide whether or not to move ahead or significantly change the plans. If green-lighted, the project would then proceed to right-of-way acquisition and final design, followed by construction.

You can comment here:

https://bells-ferry-bridge-replacement-0020067-gdot.hub.arcgis.com