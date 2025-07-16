Keep Smyrna Beautiful features document shredding, volunteer opportunities, environmental education

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following announcement about upcoming and ongoing events:

Save the Date! Document Shredding: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Join us on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St.) from 9am to 12pm to have your documents securely shredded and recycled for free! Paper only. No binders, clips, or folders. Staples are OK. Details at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/document-shredding-3/

Environmental Education

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provides engaging environmental education for both adults and youth, covering a range of important topics. These include presentations on recycling, tours of the Smyrna Recycling Center, classroom visits about stormwater pollution and litter, paper recycling activities, and more! These educational opportunities are designed to inspire action and foster a community-wide commitment to environmental stewardship. Learn more: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/environmental-education/

Smyrna Recycling Center

Monthly tours are offered on the third Friday of the month, from 9am-10am. Registration required. For details and tour registration, visit keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/recycling-center

Hours of Operation

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Tuesday & Wednesday: 8am-4pm

Thursday: 10am-6pm

Friday & Saturday: 8am-4pm

Closures: The Smyrna Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday, November 11, 2025; Thursday, November 27 & Friday, November 28, 2025; and Wednesday, December 24 & Thursday, December 25, 2025, in observance of city holidays.

Volunteer Opportunities

KSB offers individual and group volunteer opportunities, including litter cleanups, garden work days, storm drain marking, and more! Opportunities available for ages 8 and up! Learn more at keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer