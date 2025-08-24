Aviation History & Technology Center to hold golf tournament fundraiser

The Aviation History & Technology Center submitted the following announcement about its golf tournament fundraiser:

The AHTC, an aviation museum which is open to the public and located just off of South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road, next to the Lockheed-Martin plant, is holding a golf tournament fundraiser at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth on Monday, September 15.

The museum focuses on S.T.E.M. education and military appreciation, hosts the Civil Air Patrol squadron and is a certified Aviation Merit Badge program By Scouting America.

The tournament is open to foursome teams. Further information and registration is available on the Upcoming Events page at http://www.ahtc360.org.