Peach Cobbler Factory hosts coloring book author and mental health advocate Camillia Harris

In mid-August, the Peach Cobbler Factory at Avenue West Cobb invited families and children to meet author Dr. Camillia Harris and pick up a signed copy of her newly released book entitled I Am: A Coloring Adventure of Affirmations!

According to a press release distributed after the event:

Dr. Harris created this joyful and impactful coloring book in order to promote mental health among young children. Her enchanting coloring book is crafted especially for kids, blending the joy of creativity with the power of encouraging affirmations. Each page provides a world of delightful illustrations, designed to inspire confidence, self-love, and mindfulness in young hearts. Dr. Harris began her journey into advocacy after losing her father to suicide five years ago. He was in his 60s at the time, and no one had any knowledge of his private battle with mental health until it was too late.

Dr. Harris is the founder of the justUs Mental Health Foundation. The foundation partners with schools, businesses, and organizations to hold book-signings and other activities geared toward promoting positive self-talk and, consequently, healthy mental health among children and youth.

According to the press release:

Dee & Derrick Titley, owners of Peach Cobbler Factory Marietta, welcomed the idea of hosting an event geared toward promoting early literacy. creativity, and positive mental health in children and youth. Organized by Anibas PR Group, they encourage everyone to keep a look out for the next Meet, Treat, & Create event with Dr. Camillia Harris as well additional community events they hold out of their nostalgic sweet shop in an effort to promote education, encourage community, and provide a joyful space where individuals and families can gather to create lasting memories centered around their large selection of nostalgic treats.

For more information on Dr. Camillia Harris, to inquire about her public speaking, or to purchase copies of her coloring book, visit https://camilliaharris.com/

Peach Cobbler Factory is located at 3625 Dallas Hwy. SW Suite 850, Marietta, GA 30064, at Avenue West Cobb. Follow them on Instagram to be informed of upcoming community events.

Photos from the event