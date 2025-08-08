Mableton Councilwoman Patricia Auch announces re-election bid

Mableton Councilwoman Patricia Auch submitted the following announcement of her candidacy for re-election:

I’m proud to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Mableton City Council, representing District 4.



It has been a true honor to serve the residents of District 4 over the past two years. As Mableton continues to grow and evolve, I remain deeply committed to open communication, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. I will continue to work diligently to ensure that the voices of our community are heard and that residents remain informed and engaged.



Throughout my time on the Council, I’ve demonstrated that I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right—and I will always advocate for the best interests of Mableton and its citizens.



I look forward to building on the progress we’ve already made and to continuing our efforts to improve the quality of life for everyone in our city.



With your continued support, we can keep moving Mableton forward—toward a cleaner, safer, healthier, and brighter future.



To learn more about my platform and how to get involved with my campaign, please visit www.patricia-auch.com.

