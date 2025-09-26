Mableton council approves municipal court chief judge, solicitor

PHOTOS ABOVE: L-R, Che Karega II, Flynn D. Broady, Jr. provided by the City of Mableton

At its meeting on Wednesday, September 26, the Mableton City Council approved Che A. Karega II as the first chief judge of the Mableton Municipal Court, and former Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. as the city’s inaugural prosecuting attorney.

Karega, a resident of Powder Springs, has a law practice and serves part-time as a judge in Cobb County’s Magistrate Court. He told the Courier that his activities as a magistrate judge include issuing warrants and conducting weddings.

He previously had a law practice in Detroit, and upon moving to Georgia, served as a Public Defender in Atlanta.

Karega graduated from the University of Michigan and the University of Illinois College of Law.

Flynn Broady served as Cobb District Attorney until his defeat in the May 2024 Democratic Primary by current Cobb District Attorney Sonya Allen. Prior to his position as Cobb DA, he served as Assistant Solicitor General, a prosecutorial role in Cobb’s State Court.

Broady served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.

In other municipal court news, the Council also approved a contract with court case management software vendor JusticeONE.

“JusticeONE gives us the ability to serve the community more effectively from day one.”

said Mallory Minor, municipal court administrator. “Paired with the appointments made today,

this ensures our court has the leadership and technology needed to uphold accountability and

public trust.”

The duties of the municipal court are outlined in Section 4 of the city charter and include enforcement of the city’s code ordinances.