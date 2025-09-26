USDA issues health alert for pasta meals sold at Walmart over possible Listeria risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat pasta meal after an ingredient tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The alert covers certain 12-ounce “Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce” trays produced for Walmart and shipped nationwide, FSIS said. The agency said more updates are expected as the investigation continues and urged consumers to check back because additional products may be added.

[Editor’s note: as a result of the serious listeria outbreak and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths a few years ago, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations]

Product under alert

The alert applies to:

12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” with “best if used by” dates: Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 1, 2025.

Packages bearing establishment number “EST. 50784” or “EST. 47718” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Items shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

According to FSIS, the producing company collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked linguine used in the meal as part of an ongoing investigation into a Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals. Testing confirmed the linguine was positive for L. monocytogenes. Further testing is underway to determine whether it matches the strain associated with the outbreak. FSIS previously announced a recall related to the outbreak in June and continues to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state health partners.

Health risks and symptoms

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people and their newborns. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnancy, listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

FSIS advises people in higher-risk groups who develop flu-like symptoms within two months after eating potentially contaminated food to seek medical care and tell their provider about the exposure.

What consumers should do

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Do not eat the affected items. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions about the public health alert: Nate’s Fine Foods at 916-677-7303, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Food safety questions: USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, use the USDA’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.