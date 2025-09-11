Mableton holds hearing on interim 2045 Comprehensive Plan

Before its regular city council meeting yesterday evening, the City of Mableton held a public hearing on the interim 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver said that the interim 2045 Comprehensive Plan that was the subject of the hearing was a temporary, procedural adoption of the sections of Cobb County’s plan related to Mableton, required by the state, and would be superseded by Mableton’s own plan in the spring.

“You may recall earlier this summer we did have a public hearing for a comprehensive plan, and we transmitted that plan to the Department of Community Affairs and Atlanta Regional Commission for review,” Garver said.

“That plan was the Cobb County Comprehensive Plan in its entirety,” she said. “What we were advised during that review process was that we cannot adopt the full Cobb County comprehensive plan.”

“It needs to be a plan that’s specific to the city of Mableton,” she said. “Based on that feedback, community development staff pulled relevant information from the Cobb County plan, worked with Cobb County GIS to prepare maps that are specific to the city of Mableton.”

“Now that we have that revised plan available, we are having another public hearing to gather public comment on this plan, and then we will transmit that plan to the (Georgia) Department of Community Affairs and Atlanta Regional Commission for review,” Garver said. “Once that plan has been reviewed and approved by those agencies, it will be back before this body for final adoption.”

She said that the complete, official 2045 Comprehensive Plan for the City of Mableton is still in process, and is on target for adoption in the spring of 2026.

To read the interim plan that was under discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, follow this link, and select the September 10 regular meeting agenda packet.