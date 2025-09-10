Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from Word Of Faith Church’s 7th Annual Health Fair:

The Epicenter on Riverside Parkway was the venue for Word Of Faith Church’s 7th Annual Health Fair, which assembled medical professionals, civic organizations, and health-related vendors under one roof.

The event was highly attended, with participants taking advantage of health screenings and educational resources. We express our sincere appreciation for the volunteers’ dedication and the organizers’ hard work in making this health fair a huge success.



As a special bonus, many attendees had the opportunity to shop the Farmers Market located in the Epicenter front parking lot. There were some excellent deals on fresh produce, sweet snacks and gift items as well as food trucks. The Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and Sundays after church.