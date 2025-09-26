Mountain View Regional Library highlights food as holiday season approaches

By Kelly Johnson

Mountain View Regional Library is pulling back from Halloween to favor the holiday season wholesale with its Winter Holiday Décor Swap and a couple of foodie events. And given its October schedule, there’s plenty of time for patrons to consider ideas and plans for the 31st, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

On Wednesday, October 15th at 10:30 AM, UGA Cobb Extension promotes Eat Healthy, Be Active. This storytime program will teach preschoolers (3-5 years of age) the importance of diet and exercise, encouraging them to become little Chef de Cuisines and coaches of their growth. (Parents, be prepared to receive suggestions for healthier foods this holiday season.)

The following week, on October 21st at 5:00 PM, teen chefs take over when the UGA Cobb Extension follows up with Future Foodies. Attendees of the 12-17 crowd will cook up what is billed as “mouthwatering masterpieces”. From this workshop, they earn a foodie badge, signifying they are capable of handling a family recipe or perhaps one that yields comfort during the holidays. Registration is required here. (Parents, be prepared for older kids to cook and feed themselves.)

On the holidays note, the Winter Holiday Décor Swap will receive donations of gently used or new winter holiday décor—Diwali, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Hanukah, Thanksgiving, New Year’s and others—on Monday, October 13th at 10:00 AM. This drive will end on Wednesday, November 12th at 7:30 PM. All holiday donations received by the library will be made available for the holiday swap on Saturday, November 15th, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Mountain View Library has some stipulations regarding holiday décor donations:

A donation is not required to participate in the swap.

The library will refuse holiday lights and other electrical items.

Remaining donated items after the swap shall go to Cobb County charities/

In addition to these events, here are few other events Mountain View Library has on schedule for October:

Page Turners Book Club, Wednesday, October 1st @ 10:30 AM

(The Housemaid by Freida McFadden)

Gardener’s Night Out: Houseplants, Tuesday, October 7th @ 6:30 PM

Sensory Playtime, Friday, October 17th @ 10:30 AM

STEAMed, Wednesday, October 29th @ 4 PM

The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

10:00 – 19:30 Mountain View Regional Library's Winter Holiday Décor Swap



10:30 – 17:00 AARP Smart Driver



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance Dil Se







10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons and Beyond







10:30 – 11:00 Preschool Storytime



16:00 – 17:00 STEAMed







HALLOWEEN








