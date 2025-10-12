Advance voting for Cobb municipal elections and PSC begin this week

By Mark Woolsey

Early voting is fast approaching for the Nov. 4 municipal elections in Cobb County, as well as for a special statewide election.

Advance voting begins Oct.14 and ends Oct. 31. Voters in six of the county’s seven cities: Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta and Powder Springs will cast ballots for a menu of mayoral/city council/aldermanic seats. Also on the ballot will be a special vote for two of the five seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission.

County voters can cast ballots at specific sites within their municipalities, and at an additional location in unincorporated East Cobb.

Here are the municipal advance election locations:

Acworth, the Roberts School Community and Education Center at 4681 School St.

In Austell, vote at the Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.

Kennesaw voters can go to the Ben Roberson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive.

In Mableton, advance voting will happen at the South Cobb Community Center at 620 Lions Club Drive.

The main election office at 995 Roswell St.NE will accommodate Marietta city residents.

And Powder Springs residents should go to the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road. Voting is also set at the East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road.

Drop boxes will be available at the six municipal advance locations.

Voting dates and times will be the same at all locations: Oct. 14-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 20-24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct.26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 27-31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be no voting Nov. 1-3 prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 4 election.

On election day, voters have to go to their assigned polling places to cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, voters statewide will weigh in on two open seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which governs utility rates.

The District 2 and 3 seats are up for grabs.

Commissioners are required to live within the PSC district they are running for, but all Georgia voters can cast ballots in both races because commissioners represent the entire state.