How to do business in Cobb seminar this Thursday, Oct 16

Cobb County government and the Cobb County School District are inviting local business owners and entrepreneurs to attend the annual “How to Do Business with Cobb” seminar. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, located at 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.

The seminar aims to provide attendees with information about the procurement needs of the county and school district, opportunities for vendor partnerships, and direct access to department representatives.

“This seminar is an excellent opportunity for business owners to learn about the needs of the County and the Schools, network with department representatives, and learn the step-by-step process to become a vendor,” said Cobb County District 3 Commissioner and Keep it in Cobb founder JoAnn K. Birrell in the news release for the event.

Since 2011, the event has been hosted annually with the support of the Cobb County Purchasing team, Cobb County School District, and the Keep it in Cobb committee.

Space is limited. To RSVP, interested participants should email Kimberly.Jorgensen@cobbcounty.gov or call 770-528-3317.