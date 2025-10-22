Battery Atlanta releases its schedule of holiday events

All photos provided by The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta announced its schedule of holiday events, beginning Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. with the annual Tree Lighting, presented by Wellstar Health Systems. The lighting will take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.

The holiday celebrations come to a close with the New Year’s Eve Bash on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

“The holidays at The Battery Atlanta have truly become a centerpiece of the season for so many Atlanta families,” said Lauren Abernethy, Vice President of Marketing. “It’s where our community comes together year after year to celebrate, connect and create traditions that make this time of year so meaningful.”

The press release for the schedule describes the events, running from the Tree Lighting to the New Year’s Eve Bash, as follows:

The festivities kick off Saturday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. with the annual Tree Lighting at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, appearances by BLOOPER and emcee Mark Owens and a countdown to Santa’s grand arrival. Following the ceremony, families can snuggle up on the Plaza Green for a screening of “Rise of the Guardians” as part of the Xfinity Movie Series. Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta! From Saturday, Nov. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children and families in the Truist Community Corner, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! This free opportunity allows parents and guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. The Truist Community Corner will also house a Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 7, featuring a shoppable collection of Atlanta-area small businesses. Additional activities include photo ops, giveaways, a free gift wrap station and other family-friendly activities. Later, Kids’ Holiday Market takes over from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. Presented in partnership with the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, this one-of-a-kind experience highlights young entrepreneurs selling handmade gifts, treats and holiday treasures. The season reaches its grand finale with Atlanta’s favorite year-end celebration, the New Year’s Eve Bash, on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The Early Innings celebration begins at 6 p.m. with family-friendly entertainment and features an early innings countdown at 8 p.m., with inflatable baseballs handed out throughout the night. The Late Innings festivities start at 9 p.m. with live music from A-Town A-List on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, leading into a thrilling midnight countdown featuring pyrotechnics, fireworks and confetti to welcome 2026.

Free parking is available in the Red, Green, and Purple Decks for two hours on non-event days at The Coca-Cola Roxy.

