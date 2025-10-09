Jazz Under the Gazebo, an elegant evening of music, wine, and community support, returns Nov. 1

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation submitted the following press release about its Jazz Under the Gazebo fundraiser:

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, in partnership with The Vineyard Wine Market, will present the return of Jazz Under the Gazebo on Saturday, Nov. 1.

This highly anticipated annual event blends smooth jazz, fine wine, dinner, and community spirit in support of Smyrna’s first responders. This year, The Bourbon Brothers will entertain attendees, channeling Frank Sinatra as they sip bourbon and play classics from The Great American Songbook.

Hosted at The Vineyard Wine Market in Downtown Smyrna, the evening promises a sophisticated yet lively atmosphere featuring live jazz music, dancing, dinner, wine and beer tastings. Attendees can also participate in a raffle and a wine pull.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation and its efforts to support local first responders, including police, fire and paramedics, through critical programs and strengthen community partnerships.

“This event is a celebration of community and gratitude,” SPSF Executive Director Denise Czarnik said. “It’s a chance to enjoy a beautiful evening while giving back to the heroes who serve and protect us every day.”

For more information, please visit SmyrnaPSF.org.

To buy tickets and view silent auction items, please visit https://25Jazz.givesmart.com.