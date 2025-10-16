Police say Mableton man admits to killing, burying girlfriend

By Mark Woolsey

Cecil McCrary, a 56-year-old Mableton man, has been arrested on charges related to the killing of his girlfriend and the burying of her body.

The victim’s been identified as 45-year-old Tange Davis, also from Mableton.

Police say the case began unfolding after they were called to a Lidl grocery store on Floyd Road Saturday by the victim’s son. He said he had not heard from his mother in a couple of days(which he considered highly unusual) and that he’d managed to locate his mom’s Chevrolet Equinox in the store parking lot, but not her.

McCrary later arrived at the scene, confirming Davis was his girlfriend and had been at his residence. He subsequently provided security footage showing her leaving his place on Thursday evening.

Police got to work, entering her name into a national missing persons database and issuing a social media alert asking for the public’s help on Tuesday as concern grew for her safety. Tuesday evening, they took the 56-year-old into custody and say he confessed to killing Davis.

McCrary man also told police that he had buried Davis at a location in Atlanta. Cobb Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the named spot and say they found female remains.

Police say they previously responded to multiple domestic violence complaints involving the suspect and victim. They say that at the time of the homicide, he was out on pretrial release on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith told the Courier Wednesday evening that at present, the suspect is charged in this case with concealing the death of another plus two unrelated charges of theft by receiving.

“This loss devastates all of us,” said Cobb County’s Interim police chief. “Our hearts are with her family.”