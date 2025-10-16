Fatal collision in East Cobb

Cobb Police are investigating a fatal car accident Wednesday morning in East Cobb.

Officers say 23-year-old Bryanda Joya of Hiram was headed east on Roswell Road when her black 2023 Honda Accord crossed the center line and collided head-on with 45-year-old Kaitlin Ricketts of Marietta, who was driving a gray 2024 Lexus RX350 westbound.

Joya was pulled from her vehicle and rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ricketts “sustained a complaint of injury,” according to police.

The accident happened just east of Shadowlawn Road shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police are unsure of the exact cause of the accident, which shut down a portion of Lower Roswell Road for several hours.

