Responses to the Courier’s Mableton candidate questionnaires: Cassandra Brown

The following are the answers provided by Mableton District 4 candidate Cassandra Brown to a set of questions the Courier provided to all municipal Mableton candidates in contested elections (Districts 2 and 4). We’ll be posting each candidate’s response as it comes in, under the tag “Mableton candidate questionnaire“. To see all the responses we’ve received, just click on that tag above.

The questions are in bold, the answers in normal font.

A vote on the budget is upcoming, and needless to say budgeting is a complex issue. To keep it simple, here are three questions:

What programs in the existing budget would you like to see increased?

At this juncture I would not look to increase programming, I’m more focused on ensuring that our city government is executing efficiently, effectively, and with excellence.

What programs in the existing budget would you like to see reduced or decreased?

I wouldn’t look for decreases so much as I’d like to ensure that we have a lean government and that we are not hiring more people than necessary to deliver services with excellence.

3. Are there any programs that are not in the current budget that you would like to consider adding?

Yes. I want to explore the cost of software that would allow residents to provide feedback, track code enforcement tickets, and file complaints about trash haulers. My goal is to improve customer satisfaction by ensuring accountability from both code enforcement and our service providers. When it comes to delivering services, I want Mableton to set the standard for excellence.

The city is in the process of deciding whether to move forward with the process of setting up one or more Tax Allocation Districts (TADs)

To the best of your understanding of how TADs work:

Do you support moving forward with this?

Absolutely. Tax Allocation Districts are a powerful tool we can use to drive meaningful development in areas that have been overlooked or underinvested. Under Georgia’s Redevelopment Powers Law, the first step is identifying the proposed district. From there, legislation must be passed to place a referendum on the ballot, giving voters the opportunity to approve the creation of a TAD.

I recently spoke with our Economic Development Director Artie Jones, who confirmed that he is preparing to initiate that legislative process. If successful, Mableton residents could vote on the measure during the 2026 general election. The potential here is significant. Revenue generated through a TAD can fund safety improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and attract private investment without raising taxes on current residents.

That said, we must also be proactive about protecting our longtime seniors. As property values rise within a TAD, we need safeguards in place to prevent displacement. I would champion a program modeled after Atlanta’s Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund, which covers property tax increases for up to 20 years for eligible senior homeowners who have lived in the city since 2015.

It is important to understand how a TAD works. When a district is created, the property tax base is frozen at its current level. As investment flows in and property values increase, the difference—known as the tax increment—is reinvested directly into the district to repay the cost of improvements. One of the most successful examples is Atlantic Station in Atlanta, which transformed a blighted and contaminated site into a thriving mixed-use destination.

2. If the district or districts are set up, where would you favor creating them?

Most people I talk to would love to see both Veterans Memorial and Mableton Parkway to be revitalized and I agree since they are the gateway avenues into our city. There is a considerable amount of opportunity for improvement on both streets, a TAD could bring things like Streetscape improvements, sidewalks, lighting, and stormwater upgrades. Pairing the improvements we gain from the TAD along with a strong business recruitment strategy by our Economic Development team can bring Mableton the type of positive change, new businesses, amenities, and jobs that I think we can all agree on.

The city was handed a surprise bill by the county for Public Safety and Transportation services. How would you approach the coming negotiations with the county over this issue?

The $9.5 million charge for police services has rightly raised concern across Mableton. My first priority is transparency; I will push Cobb County to disclose how they arrived at that figure. Without clear justification, we cannot responsibly negotiate a long-term Service Delivery Strategy. Residents deserve to know what they’re paying for and why.

According to the Georgia Municipal Association, one proven solution to avoid double taxation is for counties to establish taxing districts that reflect service delivery. That means setting separate tax rates for incorporated and unincorporated areas based on the services each receives. This approach ensures fairness and aligns with best practices across Georgia.

I will advocate for a strategy that protects Mableton taxpayers, ensures accountability, and reflects the true cost of services. We’re not just negotiating numbers, we’re defending equity, transparency, and the future of our city.

An ongoing issue in Mableton housing quality and conditions for residents with absentee landlords, particularly along Riverside Parkway. What role does the city have in addressing these issues?

The City absolutely has a role in this situation. The conditions in along the Riverside corridor are unacceptable. No one should live with mold, infestations, or unsafe conditions. The Safe and Healthy Housing Ordinance that was passed on September 10, 2025, was a critical first step. It defines “fit for human habitation” for the first time in Cobb County and empowers the city to cite violations, demand remediation, and intervene when landlords fail to act.

But we must go further. Many of these properties are aging into economic obsolescence, and some absentee landlords have shown no intention of investing in repairs. That’s why I support adopting Cobb County’s blight tax, a tool that increases property taxes sevenfold on officially designated blighted properties. It creates a financial incentive to either repair or sell.

This dual approach, firm code enforcement paired with fiscal pressure, protects tenants, encourages responsible ownership, and opens the door for redevelopment. Mableton deserves safe, dignified housing, and I’m committed to making that a reality.

This is an open-ended and broad question, but it’s one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on: What is your approach to urban development and redevelopment issues (land use and zoning)?

My approach begins with completing the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Development Plan. I serve on the steering committee, where we’re working alongside residents to reimagine our city’s future and shape land use that reflects our shared values. Public input is essential to this process, and while I’m proud of the work we’ve done, I’ve also voiced concerns about accessibility. Daytime meetings limit participation from younger residents and working families. I’ve encouraged our facilitators to find ways to include those voices, because building a city that works for everyone means hearing from everyone.

As we plan for growth, we must also be realistic about budget constraints. That’s why I support the use of Tax Allocation Districts to fund redevelopment in areas that need it most. TADs allow us to invest in infrastructure and attract private development without raising taxes on current residents. I also believe the city should explore establishing a land bank. This would help us acquire and repurpose vacant or blighted properties, especially for affordable housing, through public-private partnerships that keep costs manageable.

When it comes to zoning, I support policies that protect the character of our existing neighborhoods while also creating space for thoughtful redevelopment. That means embracing smart growth principles walkability, connectivity, green space, and mixed-use development. We can grow without losing who we are.

A related question: the city is growing. How can we best accommodate that growth?

See the answer to question 5.

And another related question: What do you think are the most important things to include in the Comprehensive Plan?

The most important component is the voice of the people. A comprehensive plan should reflect our collective vision for the place we call home not just today, but for generations to come. I recognize that we bring different perspectives shaped by our personal experiences and needs. That’s why public input is not just valuable it’s essential.

I will consider this process a success if we produce and execute a vision that serves residents of Mableton at every stage of life. A plan that allows us to live, work, play, and thrive right here at home. It should guide growth with intention, protect what makes our community special, and ensure that every resident regardless of age, background, or zip code feels seen, heard, and included in the future we’re building together.