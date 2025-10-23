Things to do this weekend in Cobb: Fri Oct 24 to Sun Oct 26

Here are a few things to do in Cobb County over the weekend, from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Friday October 24

The Georgia Ballet Presents: Dracula (runs from Oct 23 to Oct 26)

The Marietta-based Georgia Ballet will present Dracula from Thursday, Oct. 23 through Sunday Oct. 26.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website describes the performance as follows:

The Georgia Ballet opens its 65th Anniversary Season with the spine-tingling Georgia Ballet Premiere of Dracula, running October 23–26, 2025, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, located just minutes from Marietta Square. This haunting production brings Bram Stoker’s gothic masterpiece to life through powerful choreography by Norbe Risco, Artistic Director of the Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Set against the eerie backdrop of Transylvania, Romania, Dracula follows the mysterious Count as he casts his shadow across the city. What begins as Jonathan Harker’s strange business trip quickly descends into a chilling tale of seduction, terror, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness. At the heart of the story lies Mina, whose destiny becomes tragically entwined with Dracula’s unrelenting thirst for immortality.

Tickets are available at https://www.georgiaballet.org/season or by calling (770) 528-0881. The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is located at 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, adjacent to the Cobb Civic Center.

Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat at North Cobb Library

4–6 p.m. Costumes, candy, and community fun for kids and families.

AYTEF Tennis – Costume Block Party at the Fair Oaks Tennis Center

AYTEF ran the following announcement:

We invite you to our October Costume Block Party that will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Fair Oaks Tennis Center. AYTEF Block Parties are a fun event for the whole family. Come join the AYTEF team for a free night of tennis, outdoor games, costumes, and food. Ages 5-13 and no equipment or prior experience necessary. We look forward to seeing you 6:00PM to 7:30PM on October 24th. If you have any questions, please email Vi Tran, Program Director at vi@aytef.org

Event Details:

Date: October 24, 2025

Time: 6:00PM to 7:30PM

Location: Fair Oaks Tennis Center

1460 W. Booth Rd Ext SW

Marietta, GA 30008

Saturday October 25

Assorted Saturday events from the Cobb County website:

Cobb Fall Festival of Fun and Haunted House at Jim R. Miller Park. Hayride, candy, costumes and activities for all ages, 5 – 10 p.m. – Hayride, candy fairies, photo ops, petting zoo. Free entry and parking. Food available. At Jim R. MIller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

The Original Haunted House – Oct. 25 – 31. Sign up for a time slot in advance. $5. Free parking. At Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

Trunk or Treat at 1285 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta (grassy lot)

Decorate a trunk – sign up here

Acworth JamBOORee – Logan Farm Park 3 – 7 p.m.

Games, food, live music, and a kids’ costume contest make this a Halloween must-do for families.

Cobb EMC Trunk-or-Treat – Marietta noon – 2 p.m., 1000 EMC Parkway

A safe and sweet way to celebrate Halloween with candy, balloon animals, and even electric vehicle displays.

Sunday October 26

Assorted Sunday events from the Cobb County website:

Keep Cobb Beautiful Take Back Day Medication Disposal event, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

Dispose of your surplus Rx drugs with no questions asked. Drive up and drop off at any of these locations:

1. Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw

2. C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road, NW, Smyrna

3. Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta



Halloween Hike in East Cobb Park and Fullers Park – 6 – 7:30 p.m. hosted by friends of East Cobb

