Frost advisory for metro Atlanta remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday Nov 1

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for portions of Georgia until 10 a.m. EDT this morning, with temperatures dipping as low as 33 degrees—posing a risk to sensitive vegetation.

The National Weather Service issued the frost advisory for north and central Georgia for north and central Georgia (see the alphabetized list of affected counties in a section below).



Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING…



* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.



* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia.



* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.



* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some counties in the Advisory may only have frost in isolated, sheltered locales.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Troup, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield, Wilkes

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.