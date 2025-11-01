GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

TOPICS:
Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 1, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes 
I-285 Northbound 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 79 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, November 3 Thursday, November 610:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
I-285 Southbound 
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, November 3 Thursday, November 610:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 79 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, single right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and single left-lane, and left-shoulder closureFriday, November 7Monday, November 1011 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Continuous		 
I-20 Westbound 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 79 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
I-20 Eastbound 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 79 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Other Locations 
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 78 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, November 3 Friday, November 78 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound		Friday, November 7Tuesday, November 189 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Be the first to comment on "GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.