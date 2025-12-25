Morning fog brings travel hazards in Georgia Christmas morning; no major weather threats expected

Patchy dense fog across portions of north and central Georgia this morning may reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions, though widespread hazardous weather is not expected through the next week.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Patchy dense fog is possible early this morning across portions of north and central Georgia, with reduced visibility leading to hazardous travel conditions. Any fog will gradually burn off through mid morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

