Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, December 25, 2025, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that is possible early this morning across portions of north and central Georgia, with reduced visibility leading to hazardous travel conditions. Any fog will gradually burn off through mid-morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:51 am, 57 °F L: 53 ° H: 60 ° Feels like 56 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 95 % Pressure: 1023 mb 7 mph W Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:41 am Sunset: 5:35 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Christmas Day

Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-11-01 67 42 54.5 -4.2 0 2025-11-02 66 46 56 -2.3 0.18 2025-11-03 63 45 54 -4 0 2025-11-04 71 44 57.5 -0.1 0 2025-11-05 76 47 61.5 4.2 0 2025-11-06 77 51 64 7.1 0 2025-11-07 73 51 62 5.4 T 2025-11-08 78 64 71 14.7 1.01 2025-11-09 76 45 60.5 4.5 T 2025-11-10 45 33 39 -16.6 0 2025-11-11 50 28 39 -16.3 0 2025-11-12 69 37 53 -2 0 2025-11-13 71 45 58 3.3 0 2025-11-14 75 46 60.5 6.1 0 2025-11-15 76 48 62 7.9 0 2025-11-16 77 54 65.5 11.7 0 2025-11-17 70 46 58 4.5 0 2025-11-18 74 43 58.5 5.2 0 2025-11-19 75 58 66.5 13.5 0 2025-11-20 75 64 69.5 16.8 0 2025-11-21 79 60 69.5 17 0 2025-11-22 82 61 71.5 19.3 0.04 2025-11-23 74 56 65 13.1 0 2025-11-24 76 52 64 12.3 0 2025-11-25 67 59 63 11.6 1.21 2025-11-26 68 46 57 5.8 0 2025-11-27 53 37 45 -5.9 0 2025-11-28 50 33 41.5 -9.2 0 2025-11-29 52 32 42 -8.5 0 2025-11-30 46 40 43 -7.3 0.39

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”