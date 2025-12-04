October home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort by school attendance zone read the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: $2,300,000 for 932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October $195,000 for 345 W POST OAK XING (see photo below):

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 131 RADIUM ST 10/01/25 $925,000.00 2040 528 HICKORY DR 10/02/25 $525,000.00 1920 1517 BRIARFIELD WAY 10/02/25 $430,000.00 1915 980 ECTOR CHSE 10/03/25 $665,000.00 3526 445 N SESSIONS ST 2/2102 10/03/25 $225,000.00 640 648 ETOWAH DR 10/03/25 $480,000.00 1176 701 LAUREL CHSE 10/03/25 $499,000.00 2213 868 HICKORY DR 10/03/25 $750,000.00 2376 1600 GILBERT RD 10/03/25 $750,000.00 1763 1486 COTTAGE WAY UNIT 31 10/03/25 $335,000.00 1335 515 HARBOR LAKE CT 10/07/25 $235,000.00 1408 558 FAITH ST 10/07/25 $885,000.00 2717 260 MANNING RD UNIT 42 10/08/25 $328,000.00 1722 971 BROWNSTONE LN UNIT 18 10/08/25 $378,000.00 2024 290 STEWART AVE 10/08/25 $656,000.00 1512 690 CROSSWINDS CIR 10/08/25 $460,000.00 3064 345 W POST OAK XING 10/09/25 $195,000.00 1219 173 PARKVIEW DR SE 10/09/25 $365,000.00 1004 132 NORTHCUTT ST 10/10/25 $375,000.00 989 157 NORMANDY DR 10/10/25 $595,000.00 2042 988 GREYMONT CIR 10/10/25 $1,700,000.00 3232 385 FORT ST 10/10/25 $262,250.00 960 1434 JAMES ST NE 10/10/25 $270,000.00 1481 2058 DROGHEDA LN 10/10/25 $410,000.00 1457 785 SOARING CIR 10/10/25 $575,000.00 2421 1315 ARDEN DR 10/14/25 $420,000.00 2534 386 MANNING VILLAS DR 10/14/25 $218,500.00 1034 978 DENMEADE WALK 10/14/25 $654,000.00 2923 255 MAPLE AVE 10/15/25 $848,000.00 2270 906 AUGUSTA DR 10/15/25 $230,000.00 1244 285 WHITE ST 10/15/25 $575,000.00 2030 518 HARDAGE TRCE 10/15/25 $750,000.00 2922 799 BARRETT VILLAGE LN 10/16/25 $855,000.00 3758 980 WEMBERLEY LN 10/16/25 $274,000.00 0 515 ST BARBARAS LN 10/16/25 $1,428,000.00 3604 633 TOM READ DR 10/16/25 $232,000.00 864 1097 SOARING WAY 10/17/25 $500,000.00 2180 597 WILSHIRE AVE 10/20/25 $305,000.00 1376 641 WILSHIRE AVE 10/20/25 $310,000.00 1216 865 CAVALRY DR 10/22/25 $235,000.00 1452 703 AUGUSTA DR 10/24/25 $230,000.00 1244 642 ARMSTRONG ST 10/24/25 $280,000.00 1566 932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD 10/24/25 $2,300,000.00 5886 551 BARNES MILL DR 10/24/25 $265,000.00 800 145 DUNLEITH PKWY 10/24/25 $398,000.00 2116 61 GRIGGS ST SW 10/24/25 $375,500.00 1238 913 CHESTERFIELD PL 10/30/25 $640,000.00 3059 366 PLEASANT OAK CT 10/30/25 $229,500.00 1200 946 CORNWALL CT 10/31/25 $680,000.00 3782

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.