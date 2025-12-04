October home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

TOPICS:
A house in Marietta that sold for over $2,000,000 in October

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 4, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort by school attendance zone read the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $2,300,000 for 932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October $195,000 for 345 W POST OAK XING (see photo below):

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
131 RADIUM ST10/01/25$925,000.002040
528 HICKORY DR10/02/25$525,000.001920
1517 BRIARFIELD WAY10/02/25$430,000.001915
980 ECTOR CHSE10/03/25$665,000.003526
445 N SESSIONS ST 2/210210/03/25$225,000.00640
648 ETOWAH DR10/03/25$480,000.001176
701 LAUREL CHSE10/03/25$499,000.002213
868 HICKORY DR10/03/25$750,000.002376
1600 GILBERT RD10/03/25$750,000.001763
1486 COTTAGE WAY UNIT 3110/03/25$335,000.001335
515 HARBOR LAKE CT10/07/25$235,000.001408
558 FAITH ST10/07/25$885,000.002717
260 MANNING RD UNIT 4210/08/25$328,000.001722
971 BROWNSTONE LN UNIT 1810/08/25$378,000.002024
290 STEWART AVE10/08/25$656,000.001512
690 CROSSWINDS CIR10/08/25$460,000.003064
345 W POST OAK XING10/09/25$195,000.001219
173 PARKVIEW DR SE10/09/25$365,000.001004
132 NORTHCUTT ST10/10/25$375,000.00989
157 NORMANDY DR10/10/25$595,000.002042
988 GREYMONT CIR10/10/25$1,700,000.003232
385 FORT ST10/10/25$262,250.00960
1434 JAMES ST NE10/10/25$270,000.001481
2058 DROGHEDA LN10/10/25$410,000.001457
785 SOARING CIR10/10/25$575,000.002421
1315 ARDEN DR10/14/25$420,000.002534
386 MANNING VILLAS DR10/14/25$218,500.001034
978 DENMEADE WALK10/14/25$654,000.002923
255 MAPLE AVE10/15/25$848,000.002270
906 AUGUSTA DR10/15/25$230,000.001244
285 WHITE ST10/15/25$575,000.002030
518 HARDAGE TRCE10/15/25$750,000.002922
799 BARRETT VILLAGE LN10/16/25$855,000.003758
980 WEMBERLEY LN10/16/25$274,000.000
515 ST BARBARAS LN10/16/25$1,428,000.003604
633 TOM READ DR10/16/25$232,000.00864
1097 SOARING WAY10/17/25$500,000.002180
597 WILSHIRE AVE10/20/25$305,000.001376
641 WILSHIRE AVE10/20/25$310,000.001216
865 CAVALRY DR10/22/25$235,000.001452
703 AUGUSTA DR10/24/25$230,000.001244
642 ARMSTRONG ST10/24/25$280,000.001566
932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD10/24/25$2,300,000.005886
551 BARNES MILL DR10/24/25$265,000.00800
145 DUNLEITH PKWY10/24/25$398,000.002116
61 GRIGGS ST SW10/24/25$375,500.001238
913 CHESTERFIELD PL10/30/25$640,000.003059
366 PLEASANT OAK CT10/30/25$229,500.001200
946 CORNWALL CT10/31/25$680,000.003782

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.