October home sales in the Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort by school attendance zone read the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $2,300,000 for 932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below):
Lowest sales price in October $195,000 for 345 W POST OAK XING (see photo below):
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|131 RADIUM ST
|10/01/25
|$925,000.00
|2040
|528 HICKORY DR
|10/02/25
|$525,000.00
|1920
|1517 BRIARFIELD WAY
|10/02/25
|$430,000.00
|1915
|980 ECTOR CHSE
|10/03/25
|$665,000.00
|3526
|445 N SESSIONS ST 2/2102
|10/03/25
|$225,000.00
|640
|648 ETOWAH DR
|10/03/25
|$480,000.00
|1176
|701 LAUREL CHSE
|10/03/25
|$499,000.00
|2213
|868 HICKORY DR
|10/03/25
|$750,000.00
|2376
|1600 GILBERT RD
|10/03/25
|$750,000.00
|1763
|1486 COTTAGE WAY UNIT 31
|10/03/25
|$335,000.00
|1335
|515 HARBOR LAKE CT
|10/07/25
|$235,000.00
|1408
|558 FAITH ST
|10/07/25
|$885,000.00
|2717
|260 MANNING RD UNIT 42
|10/08/25
|$328,000.00
|1722
|971 BROWNSTONE LN UNIT 18
|10/08/25
|$378,000.00
|2024
|290 STEWART AVE
|10/08/25
|$656,000.00
|1512
|690 CROSSWINDS CIR
|10/08/25
|$460,000.00
|3064
|345 W POST OAK XING
|10/09/25
|$195,000.00
|1219
|173 PARKVIEW DR SE
|10/09/25
|$365,000.00
|1004
|132 NORTHCUTT ST
|10/10/25
|$375,000.00
|989
|157 NORMANDY DR
|10/10/25
|$595,000.00
|2042
|988 GREYMONT CIR
|10/10/25
|$1,700,000.00
|3232
|385 FORT ST
|10/10/25
|$262,250.00
|960
|1434 JAMES ST NE
|10/10/25
|$270,000.00
|1481
|2058 DROGHEDA LN
|10/10/25
|$410,000.00
|1457
|785 SOARING CIR
|10/10/25
|$575,000.00
|2421
|1315 ARDEN DR
|10/14/25
|$420,000.00
|2534
|386 MANNING VILLAS DR
|10/14/25
|$218,500.00
|1034
|978 DENMEADE WALK
|10/14/25
|$654,000.00
|2923
|255 MAPLE AVE
|10/15/25
|$848,000.00
|2270
|906 AUGUSTA DR
|10/15/25
|$230,000.00
|1244
|285 WHITE ST
|10/15/25
|$575,000.00
|2030
|518 HARDAGE TRCE
|10/15/25
|$750,000.00
|2922
|799 BARRETT VILLAGE LN
|10/16/25
|$855,000.00
|3758
|980 WEMBERLEY LN
|10/16/25
|$274,000.00
|0
|515 ST BARBARAS LN
|10/16/25
|$1,428,000.00
|3604
|633 TOM READ DR
|10/16/25
|$232,000.00
|864
|1097 SOARING WAY
|10/17/25
|$500,000.00
|2180
|597 WILSHIRE AVE
|10/20/25
|$305,000.00
|1376
|641 WILSHIRE AVE
|10/20/25
|$310,000.00
|1216
|865 CAVALRY DR
|10/22/25
|$235,000.00
|1452
|703 AUGUSTA DR
|10/24/25
|$230,000.00
|1244
|642 ARMSTRONG ST
|10/24/25
|$280,000.00
|1566
|932 OLD MOUNTAIN RD
|10/24/25
|$2,300,000.00
|5886
|551 BARNES MILL DR
|10/24/25
|$265,000.00
|800
|145 DUNLEITH PKWY
|10/24/25
|$398,000.00
|2116
|61 GRIGGS ST SW
|10/24/25
|$375,500.00
|1238
|913 CHESTERFIELD PL
|10/30/25
|$640,000.00
|3059
|366 PLEASANT OAK CT
|10/30/25
|$229,500.00
|1200
|946 CORNWALL CT
|10/31/25
|$680,000.00
|3782
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
