October home sales in the Osborne High attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 4, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October was for 3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW at $580,000:  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October was for 1478 CHAPEL HILL LN at $222,000: (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
804 WHITTINGTON PKWY SW10/01/25$347,000.001802
104 RADFORD CIR10/01/25$398,000.001592
2569 BURNELL LN SW10/03/25$340,000.001802
3084 MILFORD CHSE10/03/25$380,000.001762
1768 RUSTIC DR10/03/25$250,000.001329
33 GUINN ST10/07/25$290,000.00980
1219 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL10/09/25$360,000.001442
2278 SMITH AVE10/09/25$390,000.001400
1075 LANIER DR10/10/25$358,000.001537
1790 N MILFORD CREEK LN10/10/25$425,000.002113
2686 CALEB JAMES RD10/10/25$405,000.001584
3156 SASANQUA LN10/13/25$307,500.001239
1478 CHAPEL HILL LN10/14/25$222,000.001742
2061 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 1310/14/25$369,000.002280
1896 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 2910/15/25$470,000.003064
2722 MUSKET PL10/17/25$354,810.001941
2188 EARWOOD DR10/17/25$340,000.001290
830 WINFIELD CT10/17/25$575,000.003210
2469 CHAUNCEY LN10/17/25$345,000.001520
2333 TARGA LN10/17/25$367,500.001304
122 CREIGHTON LN10/17/25$317,000.001800
809 PALMETTO MOON RD SW10/20/25$550,000.002694
710 MONTCLAIR DR10/20/25$343,000.001105
2335 PLUMMER PL10/21/25$525,000.002673
1799 MILFORD CREEK CT10/21/25$447,000.002337
1410 CUMBERLAND CREEK LN10/22/25$367,000.001440
1706 BRANDON LEE WAY10/22/25$439,000.002441
2478 WOOD MEADOWS DR10/24/25$360,000.001346
1868 KOLB FARM CIR10/24/25$347,000.001712
1911 PAIR RD10/28/25$258,000.001384
3098 YELLOWHAMMER DR10/30/25$399,990.001826
2297 HORSESHOE BEND RD10/30/25$335,000.001700
3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW10/31/25$580,000.002429
3110 YELLOWHAMMER DR10/31/25$389,990.000
1829 WELLBORN WAY10/31/25$399,000.002184
2024 FRANK LN10/31/25$300,000.00852
1575 MILFORD CREEK LN10/31/25$400,000.001744
1331 RED HILL RD10/31/25$415,000.001676

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

