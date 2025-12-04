October home sales in the Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October was for 3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW at $580,000: (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October was for 1478 CHAPEL HILL LN at $222,000: (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|804 WHITTINGTON PKWY SW
|10/01/25
|$347,000.00
|1802
|104 RADFORD CIR
|10/01/25
|$398,000.00
|1592
|2569 BURNELL LN SW
|10/03/25
|$340,000.00
|1802
|3084 MILFORD CHSE
|10/03/25
|$380,000.00
|1762
|1768 RUSTIC DR
|10/03/25
|$250,000.00
|1329
|33 GUINN ST
|10/07/25
|$290,000.00
|980
|1219 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL
|10/09/25
|$360,000.00
|1442
|2278 SMITH AVE
|10/09/25
|$390,000.00
|1400
|1075 LANIER DR
|10/10/25
|$358,000.00
|1537
|1790 N MILFORD CREEK LN
|10/10/25
|$425,000.00
|2113
|2686 CALEB JAMES RD
|10/10/25
|$405,000.00
|1584
|3156 SASANQUA LN
|10/13/25
|$307,500.00
|1239
|1478 CHAPEL HILL LN
|10/14/25
|$222,000.00
|1742
|2061 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 13
|10/14/25
|$369,000.00
|2280
|1896 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 29
|10/15/25
|$470,000.00
|3064
|2722 MUSKET PL
|10/17/25
|$354,810.00
|1941
|2188 EARWOOD DR
|10/17/25
|$340,000.00
|1290
|830 WINFIELD CT
|10/17/25
|$575,000.00
|3210
|2469 CHAUNCEY LN
|10/17/25
|$345,000.00
|1520
|2333 TARGA LN
|10/17/25
|$367,500.00
|1304
|122 CREIGHTON LN
|10/17/25
|$317,000.00
|1800
|809 PALMETTO MOON RD SW
|10/20/25
|$550,000.00
|2694
|710 MONTCLAIR DR
|10/20/25
|$343,000.00
|1105
|2335 PLUMMER PL
|10/21/25
|$525,000.00
|2673
|1799 MILFORD CREEK CT
|10/21/25
|$447,000.00
|2337
|1410 CUMBERLAND CREEK LN
|10/22/25
|$367,000.00
|1440
|1706 BRANDON LEE WAY
|10/22/25
|$439,000.00
|2441
|2478 WOOD MEADOWS DR
|10/24/25
|$360,000.00
|1346
|1868 KOLB FARM CIR
|10/24/25
|$347,000.00
|1712
|1911 PAIR RD
|10/28/25
|$258,000.00
|1384
|3098 YELLOWHAMMER DR
|10/30/25
|$399,990.00
|1826
|2297 HORSESHOE BEND RD
|10/30/25
|$335,000.00
|1700
|3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW
|10/31/25
|$580,000.00
|2429
|3110 YELLOWHAMMER DR
|10/31/25
|$389,990.00
|0
|1829 WELLBORN WAY
|10/31/25
|$399,000.00
|2184
|2024 FRANK LN
|10/31/25
|$300,000.00
|852
|1575 MILFORD CREEK LN
|10/31/25
|$400,000.00
|1744
|1331 RED HILL RD
|10/31/25
|$415,000.00
|1676
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
