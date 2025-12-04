October home sales in the Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October was for 3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW at $580,000: (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October was for 1478 CHAPEL HILL LN at $222,000: (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 804 WHITTINGTON PKWY SW 10/01/25 $347,000.00 1802 104 RADFORD CIR 10/01/25 $398,000.00 1592 2569 BURNELL LN SW 10/03/25 $340,000.00 1802 3084 MILFORD CHSE 10/03/25 $380,000.00 1762 1768 RUSTIC DR 10/03/25 $250,000.00 1329 33 GUINN ST 10/07/25 $290,000.00 980 1219 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL 10/09/25 $360,000.00 1442 2278 SMITH AVE 10/09/25 $390,000.00 1400 1075 LANIER DR 10/10/25 $358,000.00 1537 1790 N MILFORD CREEK LN 10/10/25 $425,000.00 2113 2686 CALEB JAMES RD 10/10/25 $405,000.00 1584 3156 SASANQUA LN 10/13/25 $307,500.00 1239 1478 CHAPEL HILL LN 10/14/25 $222,000.00 1742 2061 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 13 10/14/25 $369,000.00 2280 1896 GROVE FIELD LN SW BLDG 29 10/15/25 $470,000.00 3064 2722 MUSKET PL 10/17/25 $354,810.00 1941 2188 EARWOOD DR 10/17/25 $340,000.00 1290 830 WINFIELD CT 10/17/25 $575,000.00 3210 2469 CHAUNCEY LN 10/17/25 $345,000.00 1520 2333 TARGA LN 10/17/25 $367,500.00 1304 122 CREIGHTON LN 10/17/25 $317,000.00 1800 809 PALMETTO MOON RD SW 10/20/25 $550,000.00 2694 710 MONTCLAIR DR 10/20/25 $343,000.00 1105 2335 PLUMMER PL 10/21/25 $525,000.00 2673 1799 MILFORD CREEK CT 10/21/25 $447,000.00 2337 1410 CUMBERLAND CREEK LN 10/22/25 $367,000.00 1440 1706 BRANDON LEE WAY 10/22/25 $439,000.00 2441 2478 WOOD MEADOWS DR 10/24/25 $360,000.00 1346 1868 KOLB FARM CIR 10/24/25 $347,000.00 1712 1911 PAIR RD 10/28/25 $258,000.00 1384 3098 YELLOWHAMMER DR 10/30/25 $399,990.00 1826 2297 HORSESHOE BEND RD 10/30/25 $335,000.00 1700 3165 BLACKSHEAR DR SW 10/31/25 $580,000.00 2429 3110 YELLOWHAMMER DR 10/31/25 $389,990.00 0 1829 WELLBORN WAY 10/31/25 $399,000.00 2184 2024 FRANK LN 10/31/25 $300,000.00 852 1575 MILFORD CREEK LN 10/31/25 $400,000.00 1744 1331 RED HILL RD 10/31/25 $415,000.00 1676

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.