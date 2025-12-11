Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Dec 12 to Sun Dec 14

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, December 12, to Sunday, December 14.

Friday, December 12, 2025

Handmade Holiday Craft Series

❄️North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw

Handmade Holidays Craft Series, Fridays – Dec. 12 & 19 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Create festive handmade décor each week! No registration needed.

Advance Voting for Senate District 35 Special Runoff Election

Friday, December 12, 2025

1250 Powder Springs St, Smyrna, GA

7:00 AM

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Cobb County announced the following events this Saturday on the county website:

❄️Winter Festival,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Sewell Mill Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Workshops, performances, & artist market.

🎄Winter Ward-erland – Dec. 13, 6 – 9 p.m. at Ward Recreation Center. Take pics with Santa, crafts, snacks, inflatables & more — Let Ward Rec be your holiday headquarters!

🎄Make a beautiful blown glass ornament for your tree and hang it year-round!

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Four sessions to choose from at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Register: Sessions listed under Arts Workshops, $75 for Cobb residents. https://bit.ly/4p5SFyt

🏃🏽Sleighbells on the Square – jingle all they way through Marietta in this 5K for the Children’s Emergency Fund.

🎄Home for the Holidays 🎄❄️🕯️lights up the stage at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (Next to the Cobb Civic Center), Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., produced by Han-Made Cabarets. Tickets available at the door and online here: https://bit.ly/4r5oVD9

🧸Toy Swap! Trade up in age and donate the gently loved toys you don’t need, Saturday, Dec. 13 from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Switzer Library ommunity Room.

🎅🏼🐾Santa Paws – where paws meet Claus for a photo op, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cobb County Water System Lab, 662 S. Cobb Drive, Marietta. Dogs only. Registration and details here.

The City of Smyrna announced this Saturday’s installment of the Blanket Concert Series:

Blanket Concert Series

December 13, 2025 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music at the Blanket Concert Series. Bring a blanket and enjoy the free concert by Gwen & The Kats at the Reed House Event Garden at 3080 Atlanta Road.

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Cobb County announced the following events for Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah

🍩Hanukkah 🕯️ begins 🕯️ Sunday, Dec. 14.

🕯️Join 🕯️in🕯️community 🕯️celebrations🕯️ around🕯️ Cobb:🕯️

🕯️Sunday, Dec. 14 – Light the giant menorah at The Avenue East Cobb 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. with Chabad of Cobb and Cobb County Fire. Family-friendly activities, festive treats, and the gelt drop. Collect as many chocolate gelt coins as you can. Free.

🕯️Sunday, Dec. 14 – Menorah lighting at Vinings Jubilee at 5:30 p.m. Giant Chanukah snow globe, Hanukkah refreshments, photobooth, DJ, face painting and balloons, fire show, and l’chaim bar hosted by Chabad of Smyrna-Vinings.

Free admission – RSVP at chabadsmyrnavinings.com/chanukah25