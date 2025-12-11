October 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $800,000 for 1585 BLACKWELL RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $190,000 for 40 DICKSON RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2160 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 9 10/02/25 $350,000.00 1336 1715 BROWN CIR NE 10/02/25 $788,000.00 3336 2475 LAKEBROOKE DR 10/03/25 $384,500.00 1606 1617 REX DR 10/03/25 $470,000.00 1610 2418 RETREAT CLSE 10/03/25 $597,500.00 3026 111 HARTLEY WOODS DR 10/03/25 $390,000.00 1296 2765 PRADO LN 10/06/25 $599,000.00 2540 3464 BLACKWELL WAY 10/07/25 $455,000.00 1800 3080 KAREN LN NE 10/07/25 $445,000.00 1653 3315 RANCH RD NE 10/07/25 $340,000.00 1534 2228 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 4 10/09/25 $436,000.00 1643 1846 BUTTERFLY WAY 10/09/25 $650,990.00 2167 3171 VICKERY DR 10/09/25 $587,500.00 2360 2771 WYNDCLIFF WAY 10/10/25 $356,000.00 2664 2155 KINRIDGE RD 10/10/25 $428,000.00 1632 2712 VINTAGE RESERVE LN UNIT 22 10/10/25 $420,000.00 1718 2819 PINE MEADOW DR 10/10/25 $315,000.00 1200 3356 RENFRO ST 10/10/25 $730,000.00 3106 106 VINTAGE CLUB CIR BLDG 2 10/13/25 $410,000.00 1757 159 LLOYD DR 10/14/25 $345,000.00 1620 2740 STILLWATER LAKE LN 10/14/25 $615,000.00 3202 121 FLATWOOD TRL UNIT 22 10/15/25 $319,900.00 1774 2327 SANDY OAKS DR 10/15/25 $625,000.00 3352 162 BLUFFINGTON WAY 10/15/25 $405,000.00 1868 3924 DEVONSHIRE DR 10/16/25 $410,000.00 1924 3020 KAREN LN NE 10/17/25 $435,000.00 1675 2871 GOLDFINCH CIR 10/17/25 $610,000.00 2148 70 CEDAR VALLEY DR NE 10/17/25 $347,500.00 0 2296 SNUG HBR 10/17/25 $550,000.00 2304 170 BLUFFINGTON WAY 10/17/25 $425,000.00 1868 2543 ALCOVY TRL 10/20/25 $525,000.00 1600 1585 BLACKWELL RD 10/20/25 $800,000.00 3609 2595 ALCOVY TRL 10/20/25 $499,000.00 1680 2420 BOB BETTIS RD 10/20/25 $399,000.00 1624 3799 APPLE WAY 10/21/25 $450,000.00 1864 2170 NORTHFIELD CT 10/21/25 $370,000.00 1536 2603 ALCOVY TRL 10/22/25 $527,000.00 1680 2462 LORRIE DR 10/22/25 $375,000.00 2343 2390 MORGAN RD 10/22/25 $310,000.00 1697 2564 SILVER STAR DR 10/24/25 $620,000.00 2815 1829 RUGBY RD 10/24/25 $385,000.00 1620 4110 OAK FERRY DR 10/24/25 $365,000.00 1424 2017 ADDISON RD 10/24/25 $270,000.00 1368 2813 NEW SOUTH DR 10/27/25 $250,000.00 1256 2975 FREDRICK DR 10/27/25 $241,500.00 1560 1830 BUTTERFLY WAY 10/27/25 $670,000.00 2769 2611 ALCOVY TRL 10/27/25 $550,000.00 1680 1850 DONALD DR 10/27/25 $445,000.00 1653 2555 ALCOVY TRL 10/28/25 $518,000.00 1600 2012 GROVE PARK CT 10/28/25 $588,000.00 2255 1787 ASHBURY POINT DR 10/28/25 $486,000.00 1791 2637 WATERCREST CT 10/28/25 $462,500.00 1779 1842 BUTTERFLY WAY 10/29/25 $685,990.00 2769 2453 LORRIE DR 10/29/25 $368,000.00 1764 40 DICKSON RD 10/30/25 $190,000.00 952 2357 HERITAGE PARK CIR UNIT 17 10/30/25 $370,000.00 1681 3163 OAK SPRINGS WAY 10/30/25 $430,000.00 2500 2646 ARBOR GLEN PL 10/31/25 $320,000.00 1622

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.