October 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb Tax Assessor’s website.
Highest sale price in October: $800,000 for 1585 BLACKWELL RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $190,000 for 40 DICKSON RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2160 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 9
|10/02/25
|$350,000.00
|1336
|1715 BROWN CIR NE
|10/02/25
|$788,000.00
|3336
|2475 LAKEBROOKE DR
|10/03/25
|$384,500.00
|1606
|1617 REX DR
|10/03/25
|$470,000.00
|1610
|2418 RETREAT CLSE
|10/03/25
|$597,500.00
|3026
|111 HARTLEY WOODS DR
|10/03/25
|$390,000.00
|1296
|2765 PRADO LN
|10/06/25
|$599,000.00
|2540
|3464 BLACKWELL WAY
|10/07/25
|$455,000.00
|1800
|3080 KAREN LN NE
|10/07/25
|$445,000.00
|1653
|3315 RANCH RD NE
|10/07/25
|$340,000.00
|1534
|2228 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 4
|10/09/25
|$436,000.00
|1643
|1846 BUTTERFLY WAY
|10/09/25
|$650,990.00
|2167
|3171 VICKERY DR
|10/09/25
|$587,500.00
|2360
|2771 WYNDCLIFF WAY
|10/10/25
|$356,000.00
|2664
|2155 KINRIDGE RD
|10/10/25
|$428,000.00
|1632
|2712 VINTAGE RESERVE LN UNIT 22
|10/10/25
|$420,000.00
|1718
|2819 PINE MEADOW DR
|10/10/25
|$315,000.00
|1200
|3356 RENFRO ST
|10/10/25
|$730,000.00
|3106
|106 VINTAGE CLUB CIR BLDG 2
|10/13/25
|$410,000.00
|1757
|159 LLOYD DR
|10/14/25
|$345,000.00
|1620
|2740 STILLWATER LAKE LN
|10/14/25
|$615,000.00
|3202
|121 FLATWOOD TRL UNIT 22
|10/15/25
|$319,900.00
|1774
|2327 SANDY OAKS DR
|10/15/25
|$625,000.00
|3352
|162 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|10/15/25
|$405,000.00
|1868
|3924 DEVONSHIRE DR
|10/16/25
|$410,000.00
|1924
|3020 KAREN LN NE
|10/17/25
|$435,000.00
|1675
|2871 GOLDFINCH CIR
|10/17/25
|$610,000.00
|2148
|70 CEDAR VALLEY DR NE
|10/17/25
|$347,500.00
|0
|2296 SNUG HBR
|10/17/25
|$550,000.00
|2304
|170 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|10/17/25
|$425,000.00
|1868
|2543 ALCOVY TRL
|10/20/25
|$525,000.00
|1600
|1585 BLACKWELL RD
|10/20/25
|$800,000.00
|3609
|2595 ALCOVY TRL
|10/20/25
|$499,000.00
|1680
|2420 BOB BETTIS RD
|10/20/25
|$399,000.00
|1624
|3799 APPLE WAY
|10/21/25
|$450,000.00
|1864
|2170 NORTHFIELD CT
|10/21/25
|$370,000.00
|1536
|2603 ALCOVY TRL
|10/22/25
|$527,000.00
|1680
|2462 LORRIE DR
|10/22/25
|$375,000.00
|2343
|2390 MORGAN RD
|10/22/25
|$310,000.00
|1697
|2564 SILVER STAR DR
|10/24/25
|$620,000.00
|2815
|1829 RUGBY RD
|10/24/25
|$385,000.00
|1620
|4110 OAK FERRY DR
|10/24/25
|$365,000.00
|1424
|2017 ADDISON RD
|10/24/25
|$270,000.00
|1368
|2813 NEW SOUTH DR
|10/27/25
|$250,000.00
|1256
|2975 FREDRICK DR
|10/27/25
|$241,500.00
|1560
|1830 BUTTERFLY WAY
|10/27/25
|$670,000.00
|2769
|2611 ALCOVY TRL
|10/27/25
|$550,000.00
|1680
|1850 DONALD DR
|10/27/25
|$445,000.00
|1653
|2555 ALCOVY TRL
|10/28/25
|$518,000.00
|1600
|2012 GROVE PARK CT
|10/28/25
|$588,000.00
|2255
|1787 ASHBURY POINT DR
|10/28/25
|$486,000.00
|1791
|2637 WATERCREST CT
|10/28/25
|$462,500.00
|1779
|1842 BUTTERFLY WAY
|10/29/25
|$685,990.00
|2769
|2453 LORRIE DR
|10/29/25
|$368,000.00
|1764
|40 DICKSON RD
|10/30/25
|$190,000.00
|952
|2357 HERITAGE PARK CIR UNIT 17
|10/30/25
|$370,000.00
|1681
|3163 OAK SPRINGS WAY
|10/30/25
|$430,000.00
|2500
|2646 ARBOR GLEN PL
|10/31/25
|$320,000.00
|1622
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "October 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High attendance zone"