October 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 11, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $800,000 for 1585 BLACKWELL RD  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $190,000 for 40 DICKSON RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2160 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 910/02/25$350,000.001336
1715 BROWN CIR NE10/02/25$788,000.003336
2475 LAKEBROOKE DR10/03/25$384,500.001606
1617 REX DR10/03/25$470,000.001610
2418 RETREAT CLSE10/03/25$597,500.003026
111 HARTLEY WOODS DR10/03/25$390,000.001296
2765 PRADO LN10/06/25$599,000.002540
3464 BLACKWELL WAY10/07/25$455,000.001800
3080 KAREN LN NE10/07/25$445,000.001653
3315 RANCH RD NE10/07/25$340,000.001534
2228 CAREFREE CIR UNIT 410/09/25$436,000.001643
1846 BUTTERFLY WAY10/09/25$650,990.002167
3171 VICKERY DR10/09/25$587,500.002360
2771 WYNDCLIFF WAY10/10/25$356,000.002664
2155 KINRIDGE RD10/10/25$428,000.001632
2712 VINTAGE RESERVE LN UNIT 2210/10/25$420,000.001718
2819 PINE MEADOW DR10/10/25$315,000.001200
3356 RENFRO ST10/10/25$730,000.003106
106 VINTAGE CLUB CIR BLDG 210/13/25$410,000.001757
159 LLOYD DR10/14/25$345,000.001620
2740 STILLWATER LAKE LN10/14/25$615,000.003202
121 FLATWOOD TRL UNIT 2210/15/25$319,900.001774
2327 SANDY OAKS DR10/15/25$625,000.003352
162 BLUFFINGTON WAY10/15/25$405,000.001868
3924 DEVONSHIRE DR10/16/25$410,000.001924
3020 KAREN LN NE10/17/25$435,000.001675
2871 GOLDFINCH CIR10/17/25$610,000.002148
70 CEDAR VALLEY DR NE10/17/25$347,500.000
2296 SNUG HBR10/17/25$550,000.002304
170 BLUFFINGTON WAY10/17/25$425,000.001868
2543 ALCOVY TRL10/20/25$525,000.001600
1585 BLACKWELL RD10/20/25$800,000.003609
2595 ALCOVY TRL10/20/25$499,000.001680
2420 BOB BETTIS RD10/20/25$399,000.001624
3799 APPLE WAY10/21/25$450,000.001864
2170 NORTHFIELD CT10/21/25$370,000.001536
2603 ALCOVY TRL10/22/25$527,000.001680
2462 LORRIE DR10/22/25$375,000.002343
2390 MORGAN RD10/22/25$310,000.001697
2564 SILVER STAR DR10/24/25$620,000.002815
1829 RUGBY RD10/24/25$385,000.001620
4110 OAK FERRY DR10/24/25$365,000.001424
2017 ADDISON RD10/24/25$270,000.001368
2813 NEW SOUTH DR10/27/25$250,000.001256
2975 FREDRICK DR10/27/25$241,500.001560
1830 BUTTERFLY WAY10/27/25$670,000.002769
2611 ALCOVY TRL10/27/25$550,000.001680
1850 DONALD DR10/27/25$445,000.001653
2555 ALCOVY TRL10/28/25$518,000.001600
2012 GROVE PARK CT10/28/25$588,000.002255
1787 ASHBURY POINT DR10/28/25$486,000.001791
2637 WATERCREST CT10/28/25$462,500.001779
1842 BUTTERFLY WAY10/29/25$685,990.002769
2453 LORRIE DR10/29/25$368,000.001764
40 DICKSON RD10/30/25$190,000.00952
2357 HERITAGE PARK CIR UNIT 1710/30/25$370,000.001681
3163 OAK SPRINGS WAY10/30/25$430,000.002500
2646 ARBOR GLEN PL10/31/25$320,000.001622

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

