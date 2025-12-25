Things to do this weekend in Cobb County Fri Dec 26 to Sun Dec 28

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, December 26 to Sunday, December 18, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025

Cobb County announce Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Christmas tree recycling program:

Don’t just toss out your Christmas tree after opening presents. Bring it to the Keep Cobb Beautiful annual Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling event 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, at various locations throughout Cobb County. Live trees will be accepted at the locations Dec. 25 – Jan. 3.



Flocked trees will not be accepted. Remove all decorations, mesh, lights, stands, and strings prior to dropping off trees.



Since its inception in Georgia, the program has recycled an estimated 5.9 million Christmas trees statewide. The mulch from these trees has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects, and individual yards.



Find your nearest drop off location here.

Hygiene Products Donation Drive — South Cobb Library

Friday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 28 — A community donation drive for hygiene products at the library. Useful civic engagement/volunteer opportunity. Cobb County+1

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker — runs through Dec. 27 at the Cobb Energy Centre in nearby Atlanta, a big seasonal performance of Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Sunday, December 28. 2025

