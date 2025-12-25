November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Kell High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November of 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 25, 2025

These prices for # home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $1,469,250 for 3856 HAVENROCK DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $198,567 for 4784 MOONSTONE TRCE (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4333 S LANDING DR11/26/25$523,000.001584
1159 MIDLAND DR11/26/25$366,000.001548
1376 MILLBROOK CIR11/26/25$292,000.001392
1194 CLICHY CT11/25/25$368,000.001310
159 VINCA CIR11/25/25$675,460.002348
4778 MOONSTONE TRCE11/24/25$547,200.002332
748 EDGEWATER LN11/24/25$441,970.002530
5142 FARM PLACE DR11/21/25$263,000.001242
4365 REEF RD11/21/25$370,000.001890
338 BRAMFORD WAY11/20/25$385,000.001624
120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 210511/20/25$499,900.002430
5068 RAVENWOOD DR11/19/25$400,000.001617
4699 NORTH VIEW RD11/19/25$295,000.001256
5114 VERBENA DR11/19/25$445,000.002697
170 SHILOH RUN11/19/25$290,000.001914
372 VINCA CIR11/19/25$659,586.002368
1027 SUMMER PL11/18/25$273,500.001378
1850 THOMAS DR11/18/25$405,000.001950
4640 ADAMS LN11/18/25$330,000.001636
3820 HAVENROCK DR11/17/25$1,310,000.003981
3856 HAVENROCK DR11/17/25$1,469,250.004184
767 EDGEWATER LN11/14/25$435,000.002574
4215 LAKES END DR11/14/25$273,000.001490
4825 SHALLOW CREEK DR11/14/25$409,500.001912
1509 RUBES LNDG11/14/25$370,000.001322
4163 LAKE MIST DR NW11/14/25$289,700.001356
1956 MYRTLE DR11/13/25$452,500.001716
4992 SHALLOW RIDGE RD11/13/25$395,000.001948
1047 SUMMER HILL CT11/07/25$375,000.001381
4145 BRASHER DR11/13/25$525,000.002464
1333 TRAILWATER CHSE11/10/25$342,900.001392
95 SIMPSON DR11/10/25$240,000.001770
4785 MOONSTONE TRCE11/10/25$440,000.002028
4691 NORMAN DR NW11/07/25$335,000.001940
4784 MOONSTONE TRCE11/07/25$198,567.000
989 MADISON TER11/07/25$329,500.001388
432 ETHRIDGE DR11/07/25$380,000.001878
1046 SUMMER HILL CT11/07/25$335,000.001459
488 FESCUE CT11/05/25$624,900.001957
4904 SHALLOW CREEK TRL11/05/25$289,000.001848
4095 MAXANNE DR11/04/25$320,000.001338
120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 20211/04/25$510,000.002430
1200 OAKWOODS DR11/03/25$350,000.001858

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.