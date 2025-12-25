November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $1,469,250 for 3856 HAVENROCK DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $198,567 for 4784 MOONSTONE TRCE (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4333 S LANDING DR
|11/26/25
|$523,000.00
|1584
|1159 MIDLAND DR
|11/26/25
|$366,000.00
|1548
|1376 MILLBROOK CIR
|11/26/25
|$292,000.00
|1392
|1194 CLICHY CT
|11/25/25
|$368,000.00
|1310
|159 VINCA CIR
|11/25/25
|$675,460.00
|2348
|4778 MOONSTONE TRCE
|11/24/25
|$547,200.00
|2332
|748 EDGEWATER LN
|11/24/25
|$441,970.00
|2530
|5142 FARM PLACE DR
|11/21/25
|$263,000.00
|1242
|4365 REEF RD
|11/21/25
|$370,000.00
|1890
|338 BRAMFORD WAY
|11/20/25
|$385,000.00
|1624
|120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 2105
|11/20/25
|$499,900.00
|2430
|5068 RAVENWOOD DR
|11/19/25
|$400,000.00
|1617
|4699 NORTH VIEW RD
|11/19/25
|$295,000.00
|1256
|5114 VERBENA DR
|11/19/25
|$445,000.00
|2697
|170 SHILOH RUN
|11/19/25
|$290,000.00
|1914
|372 VINCA CIR
|11/19/25
|$659,586.00
|2368
|1027 SUMMER PL
|11/18/25
|$273,500.00
|1378
|1850 THOMAS DR
|11/18/25
|$405,000.00
|1950
|4640 ADAMS LN
|11/18/25
|$330,000.00
|1636
|3820 HAVENROCK DR
|11/17/25
|$1,310,000.00
|3981
|3856 HAVENROCK DR
|11/17/25
|$1,469,250.00
|4184
|767 EDGEWATER LN
|11/14/25
|$435,000.00
|2574
|4215 LAKES END DR
|11/14/25
|$273,000.00
|1490
|4825 SHALLOW CREEK DR
|11/14/25
|$409,500.00
|1912
|1509 RUBES LNDG
|11/14/25
|$370,000.00
|1322
|4163 LAKE MIST DR NW
|11/14/25
|$289,700.00
|1356
|1956 MYRTLE DR
|11/13/25
|$452,500.00
|1716
|4992 SHALLOW RIDGE RD
|11/13/25
|$395,000.00
|1948
|1047 SUMMER HILL CT
|11/07/25
|$375,000.00
|1381
|4145 BRASHER DR
|11/13/25
|$525,000.00
|2464
|1333 TRAILWATER CHSE
|11/10/25
|$342,900.00
|1392
|95 SIMPSON DR
|11/10/25
|$240,000.00
|1770
|4785 MOONSTONE TRCE
|11/10/25
|$440,000.00
|2028
|4691 NORMAN DR NW
|11/07/25
|$335,000.00
|1940
|4784 MOONSTONE TRCE
|11/07/25
|$198,567.00
|0
|989 MADISON TER
|11/07/25
|$329,500.00
|1388
|432 ETHRIDGE DR
|11/07/25
|$380,000.00
|1878
|1046 SUMMER HILL CT
|11/07/25
|$335,000.00
|1459
|488 FESCUE CT
|11/05/25
|$624,900.00
|1957
|4904 SHALLOW CREEK TRL
|11/05/25
|$289,000.00
|1848
|4095 MAXANNE DR
|11/04/25
|$320,000.00
|1338
|120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 202
|11/04/25
|$510,000.00
|2430
|1200 OAKWOODS DR
|11/03/25
|$350,000.00
|1858
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
