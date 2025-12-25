November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: $1,469,250 for 3856 HAVENROCK DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $198,567 for 4784 MOONSTONE TRCE (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4333 S LANDING DR 11/26/25 $523,000.00 1584 1159 MIDLAND DR 11/26/25 $366,000.00 1548 1376 MILLBROOK CIR 11/26/25 $292,000.00 1392 1194 CLICHY CT 11/25/25 $368,000.00 1310 159 VINCA CIR 11/25/25 $675,460.00 2348 4778 MOONSTONE TRCE 11/24/25 $547,200.00 2332 748 EDGEWATER LN 11/24/25 $441,970.00 2530 5142 FARM PLACE DR 11/21/25 $263,000.00 1242 4365 REEF RD 11/21/25 $370,000.00 1890 338 BRAMFORD WAY 11/20/25 $385,000.00 1624 120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 2105 11/20/25 $499,900.00 2430 5068 RAVENWOOD DR 11/19/25 $400,000.00 1617 4699 NORTH VIEW RD 11/19/25 $295,000.00 1256 5114 VERBENA DR 11/19/25 $445,000.00 2697 170 SHILOH RUN 11/19/25 $290,000.00 1914 372 VINCA CIR 11/19/25 $659,586.00 2368 1027 SUMMER PL 11/18/25 $273,500.00 1378 1850 THOMAS DR 11/18/25 $405,000.00 1950 4640 ADAMS LN 11/18/25 $330,000.00 1636 3820 HAVENROCK DR 11/17/25 $1,310,000.00 3981 3856 HAVENROCK DR 11/17/25 $1,469,250.00 4184 767 EDGEWATER LN 11/14/25 $435,000.00 2574 4215 LAKES END DR 11/14/25 $273,000.00 1490 4825 SHALLOW CREEK DR 11/14/25 $409,500.00 1912 1509 RUBES LNDG 11/14/25 $370,000.00 1322 4163 LAKE MIST DR NW 11/14/25 $289,700.00 1356 1956 MYRTLE DR 11/13/25 $452,500.00 1716 4992 SHALLOW RIDGE RD 11/13/25 $395,000.00 1948 1047 SUMMER HILL CT 11/07/25 $375,000.00 1381 4145 BRASHER DR 11/13/25 $525,000.00 2464 1333 TRAILWATER CHSE 11/10/25 $342,900.00 1392 95 SIMPSON DR 11/10/25 $240,000.00 1770 4785 MOONSTONE TRCE 11/10/25 $440,000.00 2028 4691 NORMAN DR NW 11/07/25 $335,000.00 1940 4784 MOONSTONE TRCE 11/07/25 $198,567.00 0 989 MADISON TER 11/07/25 $329,500.00 1388 432 ETHRIDGE DR 11/07/25 $380,000.00 1878 1046 SUMMER HILL CT 11/07/25 $335,000.00 1459 488 FESCUE CT 11/05/25 $624,900.00 1957 4904 SHALLOW CREEK TRL 11/05/25 $289,000.00 1848 4095 MAXANNE DR 11/04/25 $320,000.00 1338 120 CHASTAIN RD UNIT 202 11/04/25 $510,000.00 2430 1200 OAKWOODS DR 11/03/25 $350,000.00 1858

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.