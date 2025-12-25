November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pebblebrook High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November of 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 25, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $600,000 for 6415 CENTURY PARK PL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $128,000 for 300 FLAGSTONE WAY (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
6038 MAYFIELD WAY11/03/25$347,500.001956
6703 GALLANT CT11/05/25$190,000.001212
MALVIN DR11/05/25$25,000.000
522 ELIZABETH LN SW11/06/25$360,000.001626
5840 CRABAPPLE DR11/07/25$405,000.001848
91 PARK RD SW11/07/25$225,000.001080
6415 CENTURY PARK PL11/07/25$600,000.003190
6207 INDIAN WOOD CIR11/07/25$355,000.002200
6141 BROOKMERE PL11/13/25$530,000.003006
6964 OAKHILL CIR11/13/25$132,700.001040
682 COBBLESTONE CREEK LN UNIT 311/13/25$469,000.002359
5967 CEDAR LN SW11/14/25$250,000.001875
63 COOPERS GLEN DR11/14/25$455,000.002907
6320 SWEETBRIAR DR11/14/25$200,000.00792
7023 HILLCREST CHASE LN11/14/25$285,000.001257
6006 BLACKHAWK TRL11/19/25$200,000.00912
5724 VININGS RETREAT WAY11/19/25$585,000.003074
6847 BRIDGEWOOD DR11/20/25$368,000.002150
57 HILLCREST DR SE11/21/25$300,000.001431
5772 SCHELTON PL11/21/25$405,990.001750
300 FLAGSTONE WAY11/21/25$128,000.00900
145 SILVER MINE TRL11/21/25$312,000.002168
1171 PARK CENTER CIR11/24/25$362,791.001830
5800 OAKDALE RD UNIT 311/24/25$355,000.001952
1209 DISCOVER GREEN LN UNIT 2011/25/25$365,000.001536
1736 DICKERSON DR SE11/26/25$370,000.00854

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

