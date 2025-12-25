November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pebblebrook High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $600,000 for 6415 CENTURY PARK PL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $128,000 for 300 FLAGSTONE WAY (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 6038 MAYFIELD WAY 11/03/25 $347,500.00 1956 6703 GALLANT CT 11/05/25 $190,000.00 1212 MALVIN DR 11/05/25 $25,000.00 0 522 ELIZABETH LN SW 11/06/25 $360,000.00 1626 5840 CRABAPPLE DR 11/07/25 $405,000.00 1848 91 PARK RD SW 11/07/25 $225,000.00 1080 6415 CENTURY PARK PL 11/07/25 $600,000.00 3190 6207 INDIAN WOOD CIR 11/07/25 $355,000.00 2200 6141 BROOKMERE PL 11/13/25 $530,000.00 3006 6964 OAKHILL CIR 11/13/25 $132,700.00 1040 682 COBBLESTONE CREEK LN UNIT 3 11/13/25 $469,000.00 2359 5967 CEDAR LN SW 11/14/25 $250,000.00 1875 63 COOPERS GLEN DR 11/14/25 $455,000.00 2907 6320 SWEETBRIAR DR 11/14/25 $200,000.00 792 7023 HILLCREST CHASE LN 11/14/25 $285,000.00 1257 6006 BLACKHAWK TRL 11/19/25 $200,000.00 912 5724 VININGS RETREAT WAY 11/19/25 $585,000.00 3074 6847 BRIDGEWOOD DR 11/20/25 $368,000.00 2150 57 HILLCREST DR SE 11/21/25 $300,000.00 1431 5772 SCHELTON PL 11/21/25 $405,990.00 1750 300 FLAGSTONE WAY 11/21/25 $128,000.00 900 145 SILVER MINE TRL 11/21/25 $312,000.00 2168 1171 PARK CENTER CIR 11/24/25 $362,791.00 1830 5800 OAKDALE RD UNIT 3 11/24/25 $355,000.00 1952 1209 DISCOVER GREEN LN UNIT 20 11/25/25 $365,000.00 1536 1736 DICKERSON DR SE 11/26/25 $370,000.00 854

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.