Cobb DOT list of road and lane closures as of Wednesday, January 14

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 14, 2026

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on January 14, 2026.

We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Marble Mill Rd.

Construction Closure
Starts: 12/15/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 3/5/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Marble Mill Rd. Water main installation.
Contact:
Unity Construction Co., Inc.
770-943-9886
Detour:
Follow the detour.

Mars Hill Church Rd. NW

Construction Closure
Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project
Contact:
Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
404-279-2676
Detour:
Follow the posted detour

Greers Chapel Dr

Construction Closure
Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations.
Contact:
Gary Stanley
770-403-0206
Detour:
Follow Posted Detour

Old Hickory Dr.

Construction Closure
Starts: 1/12/26 9:00 AM
Ends: 1/16/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
Both Directions closure on Old Hickory Dr. Cobb County Water project.
Contact:
Cobb County Water
770-419-6201
Detour:
Flow the detour.

Lane closures

Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM
Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd
Contact:
Cobb DOT
770-528-1600
Detour:

Mars Hill Church Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure.
Contact:
Cobb County Marietta Water Authority
770-514-5201
pipelineproject@ccmwa.org
Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM
Status: Active
 
Details: 
One Direction closure on Old Floyd Rd. Cobb DOT Bridge Widening Project
Contact:
Cobb DOT Construction
770-528-1600

