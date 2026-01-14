Cobb DOT list of road and lane closures as of Wednesday, January 14

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on January 14, 2026.

We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Marble Mill Rd.

Construction Closure

Starts: 12/15/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 3/5/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Marble Mill Rd. Water main installation. Contact:

Unity Construction Co., Inc.

770-943-9886

Detour:

Follow the detour.

Mars Hill Church Rd. NW

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project Contact:

Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority

404-279-2676

Detour:

Follow the posted detour

Greers Chapel Dr

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations. Contact:

Gary Stanley

770-403-0206

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour

Old Hickory Dr.

Construction Closure

Starts: 1/12/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 1/16/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Old Hickory Dr. Cobb County Water project. Contact:

Cobb County Water

770-419-6201

Detour:

Flow the detour.

Lane closures

Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Detour:

Mars Hill Church Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure. Contact:

Cobb County Marietta Water Authority

770-514-5201

pipelineproject@ccmwa.org Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM