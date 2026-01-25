December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $466,000 for 1697 DYESON RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $180,000 for 1469 WESTWOOD CT (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2381 LAKESIDE PL
|12/1/2025
|$349,900.00
|1620
|1697 DYESON RD
|12/1/2025
|$466,000.00
|2506
|2036 FAVOR RD
|12/1/2025
|$215,000.00
|975
|2925 FERN VALLEY DR
|12/1/2025
|$238,000.00
|1325
|2796 FAVOR RD
|12/3/2025
|$287,000.00
|1492
|105 GRAMPIAN CT UNIT 13
|12/4/2025
|$315,000.00
|2083
|748 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 6
|12/4/2025
|$305,000.00
|1612
|725 S FORK DR
|12/5/2025
|$220,000.00
|720
|893 LAKE HOLLOW BLVD
|12/8/2025
|$279,840.00
|1862
|1840 JUDY CIR
|12/9/2025
|$350,000.00
|1372
|537 SHAY DR
|12/11/2025
|$420,000.00
|1888
|1239 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 11
|12/11/2025
|$335,000.00
|1954
|2599 CANDLER WAY
|12/11/2025
|$214,000.00
|1464
|3106 YELLOWHAMMER DR
|12/12/2025
|$389,990.00
|1831
|1020 HICKSMIL DR
|12/12/2025
|$350,000.00
|1340
|430 CHURCH RD SW
|12/12/2025
|$268,000.00
|1296
|174 TIMBER CREEK LN
|12/12/2025
|$380,000.00
|1988
|187 TIMBER CREEK LN
|12/15/2025
|$255,000.00
|1472
|3306 HARROW CT
|12/15/2025
|$350,000.00
|1682
|1105 WOODLEIGH RD
|12/17/2025
|$385,000.00
|1891
|1469 WESTWOOD CT
|12/17/2025
|$180,000.00
|1419
|737 SCOTT LN
|12/17/2025
|$265,000.00
|1260
|3408 DOUBLE EAGLE DR BLDG 28
|12/18/2025
|$248,500.00
|1500
|1345 WINDAGE CT
|12/18/2025
|$350,000.00
|1788
|3073 YELLOWHAMMER DR
|12/22/2025
|$384,490.00
|0
|1681 HAMMOND WOODS CIR
|12/23/2025
|$409,900.00
|1225
|3269 PERCH DR
|12/24/2025
|$365,000.00
|1691
|1226 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL
|12/29/2025
|$355,000.00
|1442
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
