December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Osborne High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 25, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October:  $466,000  for 1697 DYESON RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $180,000 for 1469 WESTWOOD CT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2381 LAKESIDE PL12/1/2025$349,900.001620
1697 DYESON RD12/1/2025$466,000.002506
2036 FAVOR RD12/1/2025$215,000.00975
2925 FERN VALLEY DR12/1/2025$238,000.001325
2796 FAVOR RD12/3/2025$287,000.001492
105 GRAMPIAN CT UNIT 1312/4/2025$315,000.002083
748 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 612/4/2025$305,000.001612
725 S FORK DR12/5/2025$220,000.00720
893 LAKE HOLLOW BLVD12/8/2025$279,840.001862
1840 JUDY CIR12/9/2025$350,000.001372
537 SHAY DR12/11/2025$420,000.001888
1239 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 1112/11/2025$335,000.001954
2599 CANDLER WAY12/11/2025$214,000.001464
3106 YELLOWHAMMER DR12/12/2025$389,990.001831
1020 HICKSMIL DR12/12/2025$350,000.001340
430 CHURCH RD SW12/12/2025$268,000.001296
174 TIMBER CREEK LN12/12/2025$380,000.001988
187 TIMBER CREEK LN12/15/2025$255,000.001472
3306 HARROW CT12/15/2025$350,000.001682
1105 WOODLEIGH RD12/17/2025$385,000.001891
1469 WESTWOOD CT12/17/2025$180,000.001419
737 SCOTT LN12/17/2025$265,000.001260
3408 DOUBLE EAGLE DR BLDG 2812/18/2025$248,500.001500
1345 WINDAGE CT12/18/2025$350,000.001788
3073 YELLOWHAMMER DR12/22/2025$384,490.000
1681 HAMMOND WOODS CIR12/23/2025$409,900.001225
3269 PERCH DR12/24/2025$365,000.001691
1226 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL12/29/2025$355,000.001442

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

