December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Osborne High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $466,000 for 1697 DYESON RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $180,000 for 1469 WESTWOOD CT (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2381 LAKESIDE PL 12/1/2025 $349,900.00 1620 1697 DYESON RD 12/1/2025 $466,000.00 2506 2036 FAVOR RD 12/1/2025 $215,000.00 975 2925 FERN VALLEY DR 12/1/2025 $238,000.00 1325 2796 FAVOR RD 12/3/2025 $287,000.00 1492 105 GRAMPIAN CT UNIT 13 12/4/2025 $315,000.00 2083 748 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 6 12/4/2025 $305,000.00 1612 725 S FORK DR 12/5/2025 $220,000.00 720 893 LAKE HOLLOW BLVD 12/8/2025 $279,840.00 1862 1840 JUDY CIR 12/9/2025 $350,000.00 1372 537 SHAY DR 12/11/2025 $420,000.00 1888 1239 GRAMPIAN PASS UNIT 11 12/11/2025 $335,000.00 1954 2599 CANDLER WAY 12/11/2025 $214,000.00 1464 3106 YELLOWHAMMER DR 12/12/2025 $389,990.00 1831 1020 HICKSMIL DR 12/12/2025 $350,000.00 1340 430 CHURCH RD SW 12/12/2025 $268,000.00 1296 174 TIMBER CREEK LN 12/12/2025 $380,000.00 1988 187 TIMBER CREEK LN 12/15/2025 $255,000.00 1472 3306 HARROW CT 12/15/2025 $350,000.00 1682 1105 WOODLEIGH RD 12/17/2025 $385,000.00 1891 1469 WESTWOOD CT 12/17/2025 $180,000.00 1419 737 SCOTT LN 12/17/2025 $265,000.00 1260 3408 DOUBLE EAGLE DR BLDG 28 12/18/2025 $248,500.00 1500 1345 WINDAGE CT 12/18/2025 $350,000.00 1788 3073 YELLOWHAMMER DR 12/22/2025 $384,490.00 0 1681 HAMMOND WOODS CIR 12/23/2025 $409,900.00 1225 3269 PERCH DR 12/24/2025 $365,000.00 1691 1226 CUMBERLAND CREEK PL 12/29/2025 $355,000.00 1442

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.