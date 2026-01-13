How much do you know about Smyrna?

The City of Smyrna is one of the largest and most economically vibrant cities in Cobb County. But how much do you know about it?

We’ve posted a quiz to test your knowledge of Smyrna, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.

Follow this link to subscribe to the free daily newsletter, and learn more about your county!

Who is the mayor of Smyrna? 1. Who is the mayor of Smyrna? Derek Easterling Derek Norton Al Thurman Michael Owens 2. How many wards are there in Smyrna? Two Five Seven Ten 3. Smyrna has a riverfront on the Chattahoochee that is the site of a large mixed-use development. What is the name of the overall project? Cobb Galleria Riverview Landing Belmont Hills Cumberland Mall 4. What is the approximate population of Smyrna by 2024 estimates? 120,507 56,566 10,487 9,808 5. In the period around 1910, Smyrna was well know for a particular agricultural product. What was that product? Poultry Corn Cattle Wheat 6. Smyrna recently purchased the property of a historic church in its downtown. Which church was it? First Presbyterian First Baptist First Christian First Methodist 7. Who serves as Ward 6 councilman and also as Mayor Pro Tem? Rickey Oglesby Jr. Travis Lindley Susan Wilkinson Tim Gould 8. Which ward in Smyrna extends the furthest to the south? Ward 1 Ward 7 Ward 5 Ward 3 9. Who is Smyrna's Chief of Police? Keith Zgonc Stuart VanHoozer Scott Peterson Mike Register 10. Who is Smyrna's Fire Chief? Keith Zgonc Evan McBrayer Brian Marcos Shell Osbon Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10