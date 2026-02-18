Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 18, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with a high near 68 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to the development of patchy dense fog that is possible this morning across portions of west central Georgia. Use caution while driving.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:13 am, 52 °F L: 49 ° H: 54 ° Feels like 51 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 91 % Pressure: 1017 mb 3 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:19 am Sunset: 6:24 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”