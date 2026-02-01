December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 1, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $1,200,000 for 369 FLATSTONE WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
5215 GREENWICH DR12/1/2025$1,175,000.004786
348 RIDGE HILL CIR BLDG 1112/1/2025$525,000.002956
3568 CEDARVALE CT12/4/2025$989,820.003611
1649 KIMBLE DR12/5/2025$365,000.001507
1950 MCADOO CT12/5/2025$315,000.001495
369 FLATSTONE WAY12/5/2025$1,200,000.003999
1400 MCQUISTON CT12/5/2025$425,000.002334
5136 CASTLEHAVEN BND12/5/2025$745,000.002896
4563 WILLOW OAK TRL12/8/2025$685,000.003441
2251 BYRON CT12/8/2025$470,000.001745
3722 CASTEEL PARK DR12/9/2025$715,000.002376
2236 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR12/11/2025$1,117,247.003429
848 SPRINGS CREST DR12/12/2025$435,000.002312
3701 N COOK RD12/12/2025$480,000.001400
2353 HABERSHAM DR12/12/2025$865,500.004822
672 STILLWATERS DR12/12/2025$806,500.002908
2257 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR12/12/2025$1,060,965.003435
3003 LAWSON DR12/15/2025$750,000.004038
1407 ECHO MILL DR12/15/2025$610,000.003283
1850 WINDING CREEK LN12/17/2025$230,100.001518
1401 BULLARD MNR12/17/2025$560,000.002436
1209 WILKES WAY12/18/2025$490,000.002553
1046 WEDGEFIELD DR12/18/2025$390,000.001904
448 LOWER SHORELINE CT SW12/18/2025$1,078,025.003724
1224 MURRAY CIR SW12/19/2025$369,107.002209
1286 CHANNEL PARK12/19/2025$545,000.002678
3061 HALLMAN CIR12/19/2025$388,000.002187
1841 EDINGTON RD12/19/2025$435,000.002303
5121 HILLSIDE HAVEN DR12/23/2025$713,280.000
1274 WYNFORD CLNY12/29/2025$350,000.002771
3555 GUS WAY12/29/2025$485,000.002749
1204 COMMONWEALTH AVE12/29/2025$479,000.001640
1072 SWEET MIA LN12/29/2025$999,000.004023
2363 FENWICK CT12/29/2025$515,000.003238
1227 BONSHAW TRL12/30/2025$600,000.003056
359 W SANDTOWN RD12/30/2025$539,000.001670

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

