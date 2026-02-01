December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,200,000 for 369 FLATSTONE WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 5215 GREENWICH DR 12/1/2025 $1,175,000.00 4786 348 RIDGE HILL CIR BLDG 11 12/1/2025 $525,000.00 2956 3568 CEDARVALE CT 12/4/2025 $989,820.00 3611 1649 KIMBLE DR 12/5/2025 $365,000.00 1507 1950 MCADOO CT 12/5/2025 $315,000.00 1495 369 FLATSTONE WAY 12/5/2025 $1,200,000.00 3999 1400 MCQUISTON CT 12/5/2025 $425,000.00 2334 5136 CASTLEHAVEN BND 12/5/2025 $745,000.00 2896 4563 WILLOW OAK TRL 12/8/2025 $685,000.00 3441 2251 BYRON CT 12/8/2025 $470,000.00 1745 3722 CASTEEL PARK DR 12/9/2025 $715,000.00 2376 2236 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR 12/11/2025 $1,117,247.00 3429 848 SPRINGS CREST DR 12/12/2025 $435,000.00 2312 3701 N COOK RD 12/12/2025 $480,000.00 1400 2353 HABERSHAM DR 12/12/2025 $865,500.00 4822 672 STILLWATERS DR 12/12/2025 $806,500.00 2908 2257 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR 12/12/2025 $1,060,965.00 3435 3003 LAWSON DR 12/15/2025 $750,000.00 4038 1407 ECHO MILL DR 12/15/2025 $610,000.00 3283 1850 WINDING CREEK LN 12/17/2025 $230,100.00 1518 1401 BULLARD MNR 12/17/2025 $560,000.00 2436 1209 WILKES WAY 12/18/2025 $490,000.00 2553 1046 WEDGEFIELD DR 12/18/2025 $390,000.00 1904 448 LOWER SHORELINE CT SW 12/18/2025 $1,078,025.00 3724 1224 MURRAY CIR SW 12/19/2025 $369,107.00 2209 1286 CHANNEL PARK 12/19/2025 $545,000.00 2678 3061 HALLMAN CIR 12/19/2025 $388,000.00 2187 1841 EDINGTON RD 12/19/2025 $435,000.00 2303 5121 HILLSIDE HAVEN DR 12/23/2025 $713,280.00 0 1274 WYNFORD CLNY 12/29/2025 $350,000.00 2771 3555 GUS WAY 12/29/2025 $485,000.00 2749 1204 COMMONWEALTH AVE 12/29/2025 $479,000.00 1640 1072 SWEET MIA LN 12/29/2025 $999,000.00 4023 2363 FENWICK CT 12/29/2025 $515,000.00 3238 1227 BONSHAW TRL 12/30/2025 $600,000.00 3056 359 W SANDTOWN RD 12/30/2025 $539,000.00 1670

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.