December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,200,000 for 369 FLATSTONE WAY (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|5215 GREENWICH DR
|12/1/2025
|$1,175,000.00
|4786
|348 RIDGE HILL CIR BLDG 11
|12/1/2025
|$525,000.00
|2956
|3568 CEDARVALE CT
|12/4/2025
|$989,820.00
|3611
|1649 KIMBLE DR
|12/5/2025
|$365,000.00
|1507
|1950 MCADOO CT
|12/5/2025
|$315,000.00
|1495
|369 FLATSTONE WAY
|12/5/2025
|$1,200,000.00
|3999
|1400 MCQUISTON CT
|12/5/2025
|$425,000.00
|2334
|5136 CASTLEHAVEN BND
|12/5/2025
|$745,000.00
|2896
|4563 WILLOW OAK TRL
|12/8/2025
|$685,000.00
|3441
|2251 BYRON CT
|12/8/2025
|$470,000.00
|1745
|3722 CASTEEL PARK DR
|12/9/2025
|$715,000.00
|2376
|2236 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR
|12/11/2025
|$1,117,247.00
|3429
|848 SPRINGS CREST DR
|12/12/2025
|$435,000.00
|2312
|3701 N COOK RD
|12/12/2025
|$480,000.00
|1400
|2353 HABERSHAM DR
|12/12/2025
|$865,500.00
|4822
|672 STILLWATERS DR
|12/12/2025
|$806,500.00
|2908
|2257 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR
|12/12/2025
|$1,060,965.00
|3435
|3003 LAWSON DR
|12/15/2025
|$750,000.00
|4038
|1407 ECHO MILL DR
|12/15/2025
|$610,000.00
|3283
|1850 WINDING CREEK LN
|12/17/2025
|$230,100.00
|1518
|1401 BULLARD MNR
|12/17/2025
|$560,000.00
|2436
|1209 WILKES WAY
|12/18/2025
|$490,000.00
|2553
|1046 WEDGEFIELD DR
|12/18/2025
|$390,000.00
|1904
|448 LOWER SHORELINE CT SW
|12/18/2025
|$1,078,025.00
|3724
|1224 MURRAY CIR SW
|12/19/2025
|$369,107.00
|2209
|1286 CHANNEL PARK
|12/19/2025
|$545,000.00
|2678
|3061 HALLMAN CIR
|12/19/2025
|$388,000.00
|2187
|1841 EDINGTON RD
|12/19/2025
|$435,000.00
|2303
|5121 HILLSIDE HAVEN DR
|12/23/2025
|$713,280.00
|0
|1274 WYNFORD CLNY
|12/29/2025
|$350,000.00
|2771
|3555 GUS WAY
|12/29/2025
|$485,000.00
|2749
|1204 COMMONWEALTH AVE
|12/29/2025
|$479,000.00
|1640
|1072 SWEET MIA LN
|12/29/2025
|$999,000.00
|4023
|2363 FENWICK CT
|12/29/2025
|$515,000.00
|3238
|1227 BONSHAW TRL
|12/30/2025
|$600,000.00
|3056
|359 W SANDTOWN RD
|12/30/2025
|$539,000.00
|1670
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
