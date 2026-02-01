How much do you know about Libraries in Cobb County?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz!

1. One Book, One City is a popular literary festival hosted by The Book Worm Bookstore, the Cobb Public Library, and the host city. What city is it in? Powder Springs Smyrna Marietta Acworth 2. The Georgia Room is a resource for genealogists and residents doing historical research. What branch is it in? Mountain View Regional Library North Cobb Regional Library Switzer Library Sweetwater Library 3. This library branch on Shaw Park Road reopened in a new building late last year West Cobb Regional Library Gritters Library Vinings Library South Cobb Regional Library 4. The Cobb County Public Library recently launched a program of 10 percent discounts in local businesses for cardholders. Where were the first businesses in the program located? Marietta Square Kennesaw The Battery Atlanta Town Square 5. Cardholders of the library have access to a huge system of databases managed by the University System of Georgia. What is that database called? New Georgia Encyclopedia Lexis Nexis GALILEO DBase 6. This library was formed by a consolidation of the 1960s-era Acworth and Kennesaw libraries North Cobb Regional Library South Cobb Regional Library West Cobb Regional Library Mountain View Regional Library 7. This regional library serves East Cobb North Cobb Regional Library South Cobb Regional Library West Cobb Regional Library Mountain View Regional Library 8. According to Cobb County, this regional branch on Clay Road has the busiest computer use of all library locations. South Cobb Regional Library West Cobb Regional Library North Cobb Regional Library 9. This small branch on Oakdale Road near Smyrna was renovated and repurposed as a Family Services branch that will focus on children’s collections, programming and resources. Sweetwater Library Vinings Library Smyrna Library Lewis Ray Library 10. This local nonprofit recently received awards for setting up Little Free Libraries across the county Cobb Collaborative MUST Ministries Sweetwater Mission Cobb Chamber Loading... Loading...



