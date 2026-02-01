Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, February 1, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 1, 2026, with a high near 34 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills that are expected across north and central Georgia through early this afternoon. Wind chill values between 0 and negative 15 are expected in north Georgia and low single digits to just below 0 are expected across central Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:52 am, 18 °F L: 16 ° H: 20 ° Feels like 5 °F ° few clouds Humidity: 65 % Pressure: 1028 mb 17 mph WNW Wind Gust: 24 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 20% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:35 am Sunset: 6:08 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”