Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 23 to January 29

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MACLAND WINGS AND MORE
- 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17410C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
TACO BELL #32643
- 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 3511 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26052C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS
- 1142 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4806
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
BONEFISH GRILL #7112
- 2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002416
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
REVEILLE CAFE
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003359
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
TACOS DEL CHAVO
- 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005011
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
MARIETTA PROPER
- 9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005869
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
MRRS DELI
- 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006715
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
EPICAFE
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 1104 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007033
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
T CAKES
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007294
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
!!SADDLE BAR
- 5160 COWAN RD STE 220 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5197
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007326
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026
B & B FISH AND WINGS
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 108 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000684
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 3636 DALLAS HWY SW STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24917
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT – FOOD
- 2999 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24316C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000485
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #640
- 1470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-533C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #1659
- 4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14157
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-185C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
SOLECITO LINDO MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003436
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
LITTLE COTTAGE
- 652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
APPLE SPICE ATLANTA
- 2030 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 368 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5016
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005130
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005539
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
KORE STEAKHOUSE
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005673
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
ATLANTIC BUFFET
- 270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005762
- Last Inspection Score: 53
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
BOM BRASIL
- 570 COBB PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006902
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
ZAXBY’S – SANDY PLAINS
- 2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006931
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026
FROZEN COW CREAMERY
- 2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002313
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19031C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22934C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
BURGER KING #13481
- 2775 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000854
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
BURGER KING #8054
- 4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000862
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000054
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER
- 1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2767
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
ART AND FOOD / GCSS
- 1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001122
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
PACIFIC BUFFET
- 2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003374
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
SHAI-KARR EATERY
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003783
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
D’CUBAN CAFE
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003814
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS
- 3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004674
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
WICKED WINGS
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004736
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
!!CASA GRANDE
- 475 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007101
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026
R’JABS WINGS
- 6274 MABLETON PKWY SW STE B MABLETON, GA 30126-5255
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20222
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
AMERICAN LEGION POST 296 PAUL E. KELLY JR.
- 906 W ATLANTA ST SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-3140
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14626
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
CHOPSTICKS CHINA BISTRO
- 3822 ROSWELL RD STE 113 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000149
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE
- 1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12072
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
YOUTH DETENTION CENTER
- 1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4494
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
HIBACHI STOP
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
LA CHINGADA BAR & GRILL
- 2074 S COBB DR SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004525
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
TAQUERIA MARGARITA
- 860 SIX FLAGS RD STE C AUSTELL, GA 30168-7859
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005746
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
CAFE RIVKAH
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005792
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
!!MERCADO LATINO
- 279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006205
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
GREENWOOD PLACE
- 1160 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1933
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006206
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE BASE
- 1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006840
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE – PRODUCTION KITCHEN
- 1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE E/115 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006841
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
!!TOASTIQUE
- 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 510 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6498
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007344
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007351
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007352
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007353
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – GRAB N’ GO
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007354
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026
