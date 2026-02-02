Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 23 to January 29

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MACLAND WINGS AND MORE

4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17410C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

TACO BELL #32643

165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002748

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

ZAXBY’S

3511 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26052C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS

1142 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4806

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

BONEFISH GRILL #7112

2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002416

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

REVEILLE CAFE

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003359

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

TACOS DEL CHAVO

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005011

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

MARIETTA PROPER

9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005869

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

MRRS DELI

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006715

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

EPICAFE

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 1104 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007033

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

T CAKES

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 1106 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007294

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

!!SADDLE BAR

5160 COWAN RD STE 220 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5197

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007326

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2026

B & B FISH AND WINGS

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 108 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000684

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

3636 DALLAS HWY SW STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24917

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT – FOOD

2999 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24316C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000485

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #640

1470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-533C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #1659

4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14157

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-185C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

SOLECITO LINDO MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003436

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

LITTLE COTTAGE

652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

APPLE SPICE ATLANTA

2030 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 368 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5016

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005130

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005539

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

KORE STEAKHOUSE

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005673

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

ATLANTIC BUFFET

270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005762

Last Inspection Score: 53

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

BOM BRASIL

570 COBB PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006902

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

ZAXBY’S – SANDY PLAINS

2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006931

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2026

FROZEN COW CREAMERY

2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002313

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS

670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19031C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22934C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

BURGER KING #13481

2775 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000854

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

BURGER KING #8054

4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000862

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000054

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER

1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2767

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

ART AND FOOD / GCSS

1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001122

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

PACIFIC BUFFET

2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003374

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

SHAI-KARR EATERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003783

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

D’CUBAN CAFE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS

3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004674

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

WICKED WINGS

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004736

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

!!CASA GRANDE

475 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007101

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2026

R’JABS WINGS

6274 MABLETON PKWY SW STE B MABLETON, GA 30126-5255

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20222

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

AMERICAN LEGION POST 296 PAUL E. KELLY JR.

906 W ATLANTA ST SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-3140

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14626

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

CHOPSTICKS CHINA BISTRO

3822 ROSWELL RD STE 113 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000149

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12072

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4494

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

HIBACHI STOP

2856 DELK RD SE STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004039

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

LA CHINGADA BAR & GRILL

2074 S COBB DR SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004525

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

TAQUERIA MARGARITA

860 SIX FLAGS RD STE C AUSTELL, GA 30168-7859

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005746

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

CAFE RIVKAH

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005792

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

!!MERCADO LATINO

279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006205

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

GREENWOOD PLACE

1160 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1933

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE BASE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006840

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE – PRODUCTION KITCHEN

1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE E/115 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006841

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

!!TOASTIQUE

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 510 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6498

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007344

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007351

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007352

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007353

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2026

JANUARY 2026 EVENT COBB GALLERIA – GRAB N’ GO