Kennesaw Touch-A-Truck Returns to Adams Park on March 7

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about the popular Touch-A-Truck event coming up in March:

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police departments are gearing up for the return of Touch-A-Truck, the city’s annual hands-on community event, set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Adams Park.

Families can get up close with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Children are invited to climb aboard, explore and learn how these impressive machines work while meeting the drivers and operators who keep Kennesaw moving.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

The Department of Parks & Recreation is currently seeking display vehicles, volunteers and food vendors to participate in the event. Applications and registration details are available at www.kennesaw-ga.gov.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.