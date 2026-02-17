See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the Allatoona High School Area

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website, NOTE THAT WE INCLUDE THE SALE OF EMPTY LOTS ON THE TABLE, BUT NOT IN CHOOSING THE HIGHEST AND LOWEST HOME PRICES.

Highest sale price in December 2025 : $1,125,000 for 4966 AVIARY DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025 : $290,000 for 2790 GRASSLAND CT (see photo below)



Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2133 JOCKEY HOLLOW DR 12/1/2025 $525,000.00 3010 1930 STILESBORO DR 12/1/2025 $369,900.00 1532 3907 WILD BLOSSOM CT 12/2/2025 $405,000.00 2168 4519 AMYSAYE WALK 12/2/2025 $419,320.00 2792 4544 CAVALLON WAY 12/2/2025 $649,000.00 3508 4130 STILESBORO RD 12/3/2025 $735,000.00 2062 3203 CYRUS POINT LN 12/4/2025 $305,000.00 1652 4980 NEWPARK LN 12/5/2025 $375,000.00 1767 4467 STERLING POINTE DR 12/5/2025 $835,000.00 4523 3565 HOGAN DR 12/5/2025 $341,570.00 2100 4966 AVIARY DR 12/10/2025 $1,125,000.00 3948 2275 CATALONIA LN 12/10/2025 $515,000.00 2436 1678 KNOB CREEK CT 12/12/2025 $1,155,230.00 0 OLD STILESBORO RD 12/15/2025 $155,000.00 0 3186 SAIL WINDS DR 12/15/2025 $459,000.00 2721 3447 STONEWALL DR NW 12/17/2025 $295,000.00 1656 2729 CHEATHAM CT NW 12/18/2025 $315,000.00 1869 3616 HOLLYHOCK WAY 12/18/2025 $345,000.00 1324 2986 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD 12/19/2025 $449,000.00 1884 2251 BRIARCREEK BND 12/19/2025 $305,000.00 2654 1799 MCLAIN RD 12/22/2025 $495,000.00 2944 2511 OWENS LANDING TRL 12/22/2025 $639,999.00 3163 3333 LITTLEPORT LN 12/22/2025 $925,000.00 4876 2790 GRASSLAND CT 12/23/2025 $290,000.00 1462 4294 GRAND OAKS DR 12/23/2025 $415,000.00 1740 437 TWO IRON TRL 12/23/2025 $460,000.00 2312 4687 HILLTOP DR NW 12/23/2025 $300,000.00 1479 5098 GWENDOLYN CT 12/29/2025 $825,000.00 0 5098 GWENDOLYN CT 12/29/2025 $825,000.00 4565 4950 NEWPARK LN 12/30/2025 $365,300.00 1486

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.