See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the Allatoona High School Area

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website, NOTE THAT WE INCLUDE THE SALE OF EMPTY LOTS ON THE TABLE, BUT NOT IN CHOOSING THE HIGHEST AND LOWEST HOME PRICES.
Highest sale price in December 2025 : $1,125,000 for 4966 AVIARY DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025 : $290,000 for 2790 GRASSLAND CT (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2133 JOCKEY HOLLOW DR
|12/1/2025
|$525,000.00
|3010
|1930 STILESBORO DR
|12/1/2025
|$369,900.00
|1532
|3907 WILD BLOSSOM CT
|12/2/2025
|$405,000.00
|2168
|4519 AMYSAYE WALK
|12/2/2025
|$419,320.00
|2792
|4544 CAVALLON WAY
|12/2/2025
|$649,000.00
|3508
|4130 STILESBORO RD
|12/3/2025
|$735,000.00
|2062
|3203 CYRUS POINT LN
|12/4/2025
|$305,000.00
|1652
|4980 NEWPARK LN
|12/5/2025
|$375,000.00
|1767
|4467 STERLING POINTE DR
|12/5/2025
|$835,000.00
|4523
|3565 HOGAN DR
|12/5/2025
|$341,570.00
|2100
|4966 AVIARY DR
|12/10/2025
|$1,125,000.00
|3948
|2275 CATALONIA LN
|12/10/2025
|$515,000.00
|2436
|1678 KNOB CREEK CT
|12/12/2025
|$1,155,230.00
|0
|OLD STILESBORO RD
|12/15/2025
|$155,000.00
|0
|3186 SAIL WINDS DR
|12/15/2025
|$459,000.00
|2721
|3447 STONEWALL DR NW
|12/17/2025
|$295,000.00
|1656
|2729 CHEATHAM CT NW
|12/18/2025
|$315,000.00
|1869
|3616 HOLLYHOCK WAY
|12/18/2025
|$345,000.00
|1324
|2986 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD
|12/19/2025
|$449,000.00
|1884
|2251 BRIARCREEK BND
|12/19/2025
|$305,000.00
|2654
|1799 MCLAIN RD
|12/22/2025
|$495,000.00
|2944
|2511 OWENS LANDING TRL
|12/22/2025
|$639,999.00
|3163
|3333 LITTLEPORT LN
|12/22/2025
|$925,000.00
|4876
|2790 GRASSLAND CT
|12/23/2025
|$290,000.00
|1462
|4294 GRAND OAKS DR
|12/23/2025
|$415,000.00
|1740
|437 TWO IRON TRL
|12/23/2025
|$460,000.00
|2312
|4687 HILLTOP DR NW
|12/23/2025
|$300,000.00
|1479
|5098 GWENDOLYN CT
|12/29/2025
|$825,000.00
|0
|5098 GWENDOLYN CT
|12/29/2025
|$825,000.00
|4565
|4950 NEWPARK LN
|12/30/2025
|$365,300.00
|1486
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the Allatoona High School Area"