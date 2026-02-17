See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the Allatoona High School Area

4966 Aviary Drive in the Allatoona High School attendance zone, highest December 2025 home sale at $1,125,000 (Cobb County Tax Assessor photo)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 17, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website, NOTE THAT WE INCLUDE THE SALE OF EMPTY LOTS ON THE TABLE, BUT NOT IN CHOOSING THE HIGHEST AND LOWEST HOME PRICES.

Highest sale price in December 2025 :  $1,125,000 for 4966 AVIARY DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in  December 2025 : $290,000 for 2790 GRASSLAND CT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2133 JOCKEY HOLLOW DR12/1/2025$525,000.003010
1930 STILESBORO DR12/1/2025$369,900.001532
3907 WILD BLOSSOM CT12/2/2025$405,000.002168
4519 AMYSAYE WALK12/2/2025$419,320.002792
4544 CAVALLON WAY12/2/2025$649,000.003508
4130 STILESBORO RD12/3/2025$735,000.002062
3203 CYRUS POINT LN12/4/2025$305,000.001652
4980 NEWPARK LN12/5/2025$375,000.001767
4467 STERLING POINTE DR12/5/2025$835,000.004523
3565 HOGAN DR12/5/2025$341,570.002100
4966 AVIARY DR12/10/2025$1,125,000.003948
2275 CATALONIA LN12/10/2025$515,000.002436
1678 KNOB CREEK CT12/12/2025$1,155,230.000
OLD STILESBORO RD12/15/2025$155,000.000
3186 SAIL WINDS DR12/15/2025$459,000.002721
3447 STONEWALL DR NW12/17/2025$295,000.001656
2729 CHEATHAM CT NW12/18/2025$315,000.001869
3616 HOLLYHOCK WAY12/18/2025$345,000.001324
2986 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD12/19/2025$449,000.001884
2251 BRIARCREEK BND12/19/2025$305,000.002654
1799 MCLAIN RD12/22/2025$495,000.002944
2511 OWENS LANDING TRL12/22/2025$639,999.003163
3333 LITTLEPORT LN12/22/2025$925,000.004876
2790 GRASSLAND CT12/23/2025$290,000.001462
4294 GRAND OAKS DR12/23/2025$415,000.001740
437 TWO IRON TRL12/23/2025$460,000.002312
4687 HILLTOP DR NW12/23/2025$300,000.001479
5098 GWENDOLYN CT12/29/2025$825,000.000
5098 GWENDOLYN CT12/29/2025$825,000.004565
4950 NEWPARK LN12/30/2025$365,300.001486

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

