See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the North Cobb High School Area

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025: $683,000 for 4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: $165,860 for 4579 SPRING STREET EXT (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3728 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-4
|12/1/2025
|$355,000.00
|1493
|3104 REDWOOD LN
|12/1/2025
|$410,000.00
|2381
|3336 ENGLISH OAKS DR
|12/1/2025
|$300,000.00
|1369
|4476 HIGH GATE CT
|12/2/2025
|$300,000.00
|1446
|3422 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 1
|12/2/2025
|$309,000.00
|1558
|4269 WESTSIDE DR NW
|12/2/2025
|$357,000.00
|1518
|3485 CLUBSIDE LN NW
|12/2/2025
|$380,000.00
|1392
|2243 DRESDEN GRN
|12/2/2025
|$415,000.00
|1312
|4765 LOGAN RD
|12/3/2025
|$615,000.00
|1428
|4344 THORNGATE LN
|12/3/2025
|$285,000.00
|1420
|3510 KAREN LN NW
|12/4/2025
|$316,000.00
|2177
|1975 FLYING SCOTSMAN DR
|12/5/2025
|$549,900.00
|1844
|2617 LAKE PARK BND
|12/5/2025
|$342,000.00
|1789
|3766 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 9
|12/5/2025
|$375,000.00
|1493
|4579 SPRING STREET EXT
|12/5/2025
|$165,860.00
|890
|3089 KIRKWOOD DR
|12/5/2025
|$445,000.00
|2380
|1994 MORNING WALK
|12/5/2025
|$395,000.00
|2372
|2606 WEBSTER DR
|12/5/2025
|$485,000.00
|2682
|3262 TARA CT
|12/8/2025
|$302,500.00
|1176
|4959 ABBOTTS GLEN TRL
|12/8/2025
|$420,000.00
|2388
|1944 DECO DR
|12/8/2025
|$508,320.00
|2110
|3164 HARTNESS WAY
|12/8/2025
|$415,000.00
|2107
|2604 MCGUIRE DR
|12/9/2025
|$485,000.00
|1570
|4530 HICKORY FOREST DR
|12/9/2025
|$350,000.00
|1156
|5112 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW
|12/9/2025
|$342,500.00
|1512
|2349 WHISPERING DR
|12/9/2025
|$408,654.00
|1800
|1614 VINEBROOK TER
|12/10/2025
|$360,000.00
|1263
|1237 GATES MILL DR UNIT 13
|12/10/2025
|$350,000.00
|1825
|3709 SHILOH TRL W
|12/10/2025
|$425,000.00
|1941
|3504 DONAMIRE WAY
|12/10/2025
|$398,000.00
|2440
|5115 ACWORTH LANDING DR
|12/10/2025
|$380,000.00
|2210
|3335 QUICK WATER LNDG
|12/10/2025
|$434,900.00
|2361
|4890 JENNY DR
|12/11/2025
|$255,000.00
|1292
|4198 GRAMERCY MAIN
|12/11/2025
|$375,000.00
|2351
|3182 MCKINLEY CT
|12/11/2025
|$295,000.00
|1850
|4996 HUNTERS COVE DR
|12/11/2025
|$380,000.00
|1230
|4384 WESTSIDE DR NW
|12/11/2025
|$334,900.00
|1792
|3170 JUSTICE MILL CT
|12/12/2025
|$318,000.00
|1792
|3350 CRANSTON LN
|12/12/2025
|$444,531.00
|1540
|4662 WEBSTER WAY
|12/12/2025
|$480,000.00
|2906
|2773 NORTHGATE WAY
|12/12/2025
|$320,000.00
|1777
|4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW
|12/12/2025
|$683,000.00
|1772
|5178 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW
|12/12/2025
|$395,000.00
|1816
|3910 COLLIER TRCE
|12/12/2025
|$510,000.00
|2692
|4166 MCEVER PARK DR
|12/15/2025
|$355,000.00
|1774
|2170 SUGAR MAPLE CV
|12/15/2025
|$438,000.00
|2308
|4804 LIBERTY PLZ
|12/15/2025
|$360,000.00
|1936
|4782 ARBOR VIEW PKWY
|12/15/2025
|$535,000.00
|3546
|4807 GUAVA TRCE
|12/15/2025
|$374,990.00
|2160
|3966 LULLWATER MAIN
|12/15/2025
|$480,000.00
|2468
|1980 DECO DR
|12/15/2025
|$489,589.00
|2110
|4305 BRANDY ANN CT
|12/15/2025
|$260,000.00
|1302
|1924 PADDOCK PATH DR
|12/16/2025
|$390,000.00
|2267
|4851 LAKE PARK LN
|12/16/2025
|$300,000.00
|1697
|4324 LOGAN WAY
|12/16/2025
|$205,000.00
|1186
|3311 TWELVE OAKS CT
|12/17/2025
|$282,500.00
|1144
|2698 CLAREDON TRCE
|12/17/2025
|$470,000.00
|2578
|1726 HICKORY GROVE WAY
|12/18/2025
|$290,000.00
|1402
|3767 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 5
|12/18/2025
|$270,000.00
|1584
|164 WINDCROFT CIR
|12/18/2025
|$290,000.00
|1260
|1545 KENNESAW TRACE CT
|12/19/2025
|$260,000.00
|1152
|2776 SAINT CHARLES LN
|12/19/2025
|$265,000.00
|940
|4803 GUAVA TRCE
|12/19/2025
|$379,990.00
|2273
|3430 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 1
|12/19/2025
|$305,000.00
|1540
|4049 PALOVERDE DR
|12/22/2025
|$350,000.00
|1752
|3065 SAND WEDGE CIR
|12/22/2025
|$215,000.00
|1458
|1824 LIGHTWOOD LN
|12/22/2025
|$355,000.00
|1575
|2430 BROOKGREEN CMNS
|12/22/2025
|$422,500.00
|2518
|3104 SHIRLEY DR
|12/22/2025
|$280,000.00
|1050
|1764 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY
|12/22/2025
|$532,096.00
|0
|2377 WHISPERING DR
|12/23/2025
|$395,000.00
|2160
|4227 BRANDY ANN DR
|12/23/2025
|$200,000.00
|1284
|1995 DECO DR
|12/29/2025
|$469,900.00
|1700
|3611 SILVER BROOKE LN
|12/29/2025
|$308,000.00
|1863
|3367 HAMPRESTON WAY
|12/29/2025
|$434,000.00
|2328
|3294 MCEVER PARK CIR
|12/29/2025
|$330,000.00
|2090
|2968 BANCROFT GLN
|12/29/2025
|$510,000.00
|2338
|3261 SCARLETT LN
|12/30/2025
|$319,500.00
|960
|4911 MAGNOLIA COTTAGE WAY UNIT 6
|12/30/2025
|$342,500.00
|1625
|3813 SEATTLE PL
|12/30/2025
|$400,000.00
|2646
|1003 DARVIN LN
|12/30/2025
|$340,000.00
|1264
|4954 JATOBA RD
|12/30/2025
|$379,990.00
|2180
|3143 FOREST GROVE TRL
|12/30/2025
|$534,500.00
|2922
|2264 SERENITY DR
|12/31/2025
|$335,000.00
|1380
|1856 GRANT CT
|12/31/2025
|$264,000.00
|1408
|1115 COUNTRY CLUB PL
|12/31/2025
|$210,000.00
|1624
|5052 KATHRYN GLEN DR
|12/31/2025
|$310,000.00
|1444
|3552 VICKY CIR NW
|12/31/2025
|$287,000.00
|1200
|4308 SOUTHSIDE DR
|12/31/2025
|$649,900.00
|2285
|4180 WORTH ST
|12/31/2025
|$241,500.00
|1000
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
