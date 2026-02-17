See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the North Cobb High School Area

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $683,000 for 4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $165,860 for 4579 SPRING STREET EXT (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3728 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-4 12/1/2025 $355,000.00 1493 3104 REDWOOD LN 12/1/2025 $410,000.00 2381 3336 ENGLISH OAKS DR 12/1/2025 $300,000.00 1369 4476 HIGH GATE CT 12/2/2025 $300,000.00 1446 3422 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 1 12/2/2025 $309,000.00 1558 4269 WESTSIDE DR NW 12/2/2025 $357,000.00 1518 3485 CLUBSIDE LN NW 12/2/2025 $380,000.00 1392 2243 DRESDEN GRN 12/2/2025 $415,000.00 1312 4765 LOGAN RD 12/3/2025 $615,000.00 1428 4344 THORNGATE LN 12/3/2025 $285,000.00 1420 3510 KAREN LN NW 12/4/2025 $316,000.00 2177 1975 FLYING SCOTSMAN DR 12/5/2025 $549,900.00 1844 2617 LAKE PARK BND 12/5/2025 $342,000.00 1789 3766 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 9 12/5/2025 $375,000.00 1493 4579 SPRING STREET EXT 12/5/2025 $165,860.00 890 3089 KIRKWOOD DR 12/5/2025 $445,000.00 2380 1994 MORNING WALK 12/5/2025 $395,000.00 2372 2606 WEBSTER DR 12/5/2025 $485,000.00 2682 3262 TARA CT 12/8/2025 $302,500.00 1176 4959 ABBOTTS GLEN TRL 12/8/2025 $420,000.00 2388 1944 DECO DR 12/8/2025 $508,320.00 2110 3164 HARTNESS WAY 12/8/2025 $415,000.00 2107 2604 MCGUIRE DR 12/9/2025 $485,000.00 1570 4530 HICKORY FOREST DR 12/9/2025 $350,000.00 1156 5112 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW 12/9/2025 $342,500.00 1512 2349 WHISPERING DR 12/9/2025 $408,654.00 1800 1614 VINEBROOK TER 12/10/2025 $360,000.00 1263 1237 GATES MILL DR UNIT 13 12/10/2025 $350,000.00 1825 3709 SHILOH TRL W 12/10/2025 $425,000.00 1941 3504 DONAMIRE WAY 12/10/2025 $398,000.00 2440 5115 ACWORTH LANDING DR 12/10/2025 $380,000.00 2210 3335 QUICK WATER LNDG 12/10/2025 $434,900.00 2361 4890 JENNY DR 12/11/2025 $255,000.00 1292 4198 GRAMERCY MAIN 12/11/2025 $375,000.00 2351 3182 MCKINLEY CT 12/11/2025 $295,000.00 1850 4996 HUNTERS COVE DR 12/11/2025 $380,000.00 1230 4384 WESTSIDE DR NW 12/11/2025 $334,900.00 1792 3170 JUSTICE MILL CT 12/12/2025 $318,000.00 1792 3350 CRANSTON LN 12/12/2025 $444,531.00 1540 4662 WEBSTER WAY 12/12/2025 $480,000.00 2906 2773 NORTHGATE WAY 12/12/2025 $320,000.00 1777 4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW 12/12/2025 $683,000.00 1772 5178 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW 12/12/2025 $395,000.00 1816 3910 COLLIER TRCE 12/12/2025 $510,000.00 2692 4166 MCEVER PARK DR 12/15/2025 $355,000.00 1774 2170 SUGAR MAPLE CV 12/15/2025 $438,000.00 2308 4804 LIBERTY PLZ 12/15/2025 $360,000.00 1936 4782 ARBOR VIEW PKWY 12/15/2025 $535,000.00 3546 4807 GUAVA TRCE 12/15/2025 $374,990.00 2160 3966 LULLWATER MAIN 12/15/2025 $480,000.00 2468 1980 DECO DR 12/15/2025 $489,589.00 2110 4305 BRANDY ANN CT 12/15/2025 $260,000.00 1302 1924 PADDOCK PATH DR 12/16/2025 $390,000.00 2267 4851 LAKE PARK LN 12/16/2025 $300,000.00 1697 4324 LOGAN WAY 12/16/2025 $205,000.00 1186 3311 TWELVE OAKS CT 12/17/2025 $282,500.00 1144 2698 CLAREDON TRCE 12/17/2025 $470,000.00 2578 1726 HICKORY GROVE WAY 12/18/2025 $290,000.00 1402 3767 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 5 12/18/2025 $270,000.00 1584 164 WINDCROFT CIR 12/18/2025 $290,000.00 1260 1545 KENNESAW TRACE CT 12/19/2025 $260,000.00 1152 2776 SAINT CHARLES LN 12/19/2025 $265,000.00 940 4803 GUAVA TRCE 12/19/2025 $379,990.00 2273 3430 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 1 12/19/2025 $305,000.00 1540 4049 PALOVERDE DR 12/22/2025 $350,000.00 1752 3065 SAND WEDGE CIR 12/22/2025 $215,000.00 1458 1824 LIGHTWOOD LN 12/22/2025 $355,000.00 1575 2430 BROOKGREEN CMNS 12/22/2025 $422,500.00 2518 3104 SHIRLEY DR 12/22/2025 $280,000.00 1050 1764 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY 12/22/2025 $532,096.00 0 2377 WHISPERING DR 12/23/2025 $395,000.00 2160 4227 BRANDY ANN DR 12/23/2025 $200,000.00 1284 1995 DECO DR 12/29/2025 $469,900.00 1700 3611 SILVER BROOKE LN 12/29/2025 $308,000.00 1863 3367 HAMPRESTON WAY 12/29/2025 $434,000.00 2328 3294 MCEVER PARK CIR 12/29/2025 $330,000.00 2090 2968 BANCROFT GLN 12/29/2025 $510,000.00 2338 3261 SCARLETT LN 12/30/2025 $319,500.00 960 4911 MAGNOLIA COTTAGE WAY UNIT 6 12/30/2025 $342,500.00 1625 3813 SEATTLE PL 12/30/2025 $400,000.00 2646 1003 DARVIN LN 12/30/2025 $340,000.00 1264 4954 JATOBA RD 12/30/2025 $379,990.00 2180 3143 FOREST GROVE TRL 12/30/2025 $534,500.00 2922 2264 SERENITY DR 12/31/2025 $335,000.00 1380 1856 GRANT CT 12/31/2025 $264,000.00 1408 1115 COUNTRY CLUB PL 12/31/2025 $210,000.00 1624 5052 KATHRYN GLEN DR 12/31/2025 $310,000.00 1444 3552 VICKY CIR NW 12/31/2025 $287,000.00 1200 4308 SOUTHSIDE DR 12/31/2025 $649,900.00 2285 4180 WORTH ST 12/31/2025 $241,500.00 1000

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.