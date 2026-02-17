See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the North Cobb High School Area

TOPICS:
4847 Lakewood Drive NW in the North Cobb High School attendance zone, highest December 2025 home sale at $683,000 (Cobb County Tax Assessor photo)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 17, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $683,000 for 4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025:  $165,860 for 4579 SPRING STREET EXT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3728 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-412/1/2025$355,000.001493
3104 REDWOOD LN12/1/2025$410,000.002381
3336 ENGLISH OAKS DR12/1/2025$300,000.001369
4476 HIGH GATE CT12/2/2025$300,000.001446
3422 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 112/2/2025$309,000.001558
4269 WESTSIDE DR NW12/2/2025$357,000.001518
3485 CLUBSIDE LN NW12/2/2025$380,000.001392
2243 DRESDEN GRN12/2/2025$415,000.001312
4765 LOGAN RD12/3/2025$615,000.001428
4344 THORNGATE LN12/3/2025$285,000.001420
3510 KAREN LN NW12/4/2025$316,000.002177
1975 FLYING SCOTSMAN DR12/5/2025$549,900.001844
2617 LAKE PARK BND12/5/2025$342,000.001789
3766 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 912/5/2025$375,000.001493
4579 SPRING STREET EXT12/5/2025$165,860.00890
3089 KIRKWOOD DR12/5/2025$445,000.002380
1994 MORNING WALK12/5/2025$395,000.002372
2606 WEBSTER DR12/5/2025$485,000.002682
3262 TARA CT12/8/2025$302,500.001176
4959 ABBOTTS GLEN TRL12/8/2025$420,000.002388
1944 DECO DR12/8/2025$508,320.002110
3164 HARTNESS WAY12/8/2025$415,000.002107
2604 MCGUIRE DR12/9/2025$485,000.001570
4530 HICKORY FOREST DR12/9/2025$350,000.001156
5112 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW12/9/2025$342,500.001512
2349 WHISPERING DR12/9/2025$408,654.001800
1614 VINEBROOK TER12/10/2025$360,000.001263
1237 GATES MILL DR UNIT 1312/10/2025$350,000.001825
3709 SHILOH TRL W12/10/2025$425,000.001941
3504 DONAMIRE WAY12/10/2025$398,000.002440
5115 ACWORTH LANDING DR12/10/2025$380,000.002210
3335 QUICK WATER LNDG12/10/2025$434,900.002361
4890 JENNY DR12/11/2025$255,000.001292
4198 GRAMERCY MAIN12/11/2025$375,000.002351
3182 MCKINLEY CT12/11/2025$295,000.001850
4996 HUNTERS COVE DR12/11/2025$380,000.001230
4384 WESTSIDE DR NW12/11/2025$334,900.001792
3170 JUSTICE MILL CT12/12/2025$318,000.001792
3350 CRANSTON LN12/12/2025$444,531.001540
4662 WEBSTER WAY12/12/2025$480,000.002906
2773 NORTHGATE WAY12/12/2025$320,000.001777
4847 LAKEWOOD DR NW12/12/2025$683,000.001772
5178 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW12/12/2025$395,000.001816
3910 COLLIER TRCE12/12/2025$510,000.002692
4166 MCEVER PARK DR12/15/2025$355,000.001774
2170 SUGAR MAPLE CV12/15/2025$438,000.002308
4804 LIBERTY PLZ12/15/2025$360,000.001936
4782 ARBOR VIEW PKWY12/15/2025$535,000.003546
4807 GUAVA TRCE12/15/2025$374,990.002160
3966 LULLWATER MAIN12/15/2025$480,000.002468
1980 DECO DR12/15/2025$489,589.002110
4305 BRANDY ANN CT12/15/2025$260,000.001302
1924 PADDOCK PATH DR12/16/2025$390,000.002267
4851 LAKE PARK LN12/16/2025$300,000.001697
4324 LOGAN WAY12/16/2025$205,000.001186
3311 TWELVE OAKS CT12/17/2025$282,500.001144
2698 CLAREDON TRCE12/17/2025$470,000.002578
1726 HICKORY GROVE WAY12/18/2025$290,000.001402
3767 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 512/18/2025$270,000.001584
164 WINDCROFT CIR12/18/2025$290,000.001260
1545 KENNESAW TRACE CT12/19/2025$260,000.001152
2776 SAINT CHARLES LN12/19/2025$265,000.00940
4803 GUAVA TRCE12/19/2025$379,990.002273
3430 TOWN SQUARE DR UNIT 112/19/2025$305,000.001540
4049 PALOVERDE DR12/22/2025$350,000.001752
3065 SAND WEDGE CIR12/22/2025$215,000.001458
1824 LIGHTWOOD LN12/22/2025$355,000.001575
2430 BROOKGREEN CMNS12/22/2025$422,500.002518
3104 SHIRLEY DR12/22/2025$280,000.001050
1764 HICKORY HEIGHTS WAY12/22/2025$532,096.000
2377 WHISPERING DR12/23/2025$395,000.002160
4227 BRANDY ANN DR12/23/2025$200,000.001284
1995 DECO DR12/29/2025$469,900.001700
3611 SILVER BROOKE LN12/29/2025$308,000.001863
3367 HAMPRESTON WAY12/29/2025$434,000.002328
3294 MCEVER PARK CIR12/29/2025$330,000.002090
2968 BANCROFT GLN12/29/2025$510,000.002338
3261 SCARLETT LN12/30/2025$319,500.00960
4911 MAGNOLIA COTTAGE WAY UNIT 612/30/2025$342,500.001625
3813 SEATTLE PL12/30/2025$400,000.002646
1003 DARVIN LN12/30/2025$340,000.001264
4954 JATOBA RD12/30/2025$379,990.002180
3143 FOREST GROVE TRL12/30/2025$534,500.002922
2264 SERENITY DR12/31/2025$335,000.001380
1856 GRANT CT12/31/2025$264,000.001408
1115 COUNTRY CLUB PL12/31/2025$210,000.001624
5052 KATHRYN GLEN DR12/31/2025$310,000.001444
3552 VICKY CIR NW12/31/2025$287,000.001200
4308 SOUTHSIDE DR12/31/2025$649,900.002285
4180 WORTH ST12/31/2025$241,500.001000

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "See Every December 2025 Home Sale in the North Cobb High School Area"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.