Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 8, 2026, with a high near 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a few thunderstorms that are possible across central Georgia this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, these storms could contain strong winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:00 am, 62 °F L: 60 ° H: 63 ° Feels like 62 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1018 mb 6 mph WSW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:58 am Sunset: 7:40 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday

A slight chance of showers between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”