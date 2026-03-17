Georgia Symphony Orchestra to mark 75th season with choral concert in Marietta

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 75th anniversary season with Anniversary Songbook, a choral concert honoring the history and musical legacy of the GSO Chorus.

The performance is set for Sunday, March 22, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church Marietta. The City of Marietta is the presenting sponsor of the orchestra’s 75th anniversary season.

Led by Bryan Black, the program will feature a selection of works associated with the chorus over the years, including audience favorites and other pieces chosen to reflect the ensemble’s range and history.

Photos provided by Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Black described the concert as a program of the chorus members’ “best-loved selections from over the years,” with music spanning “the reverent and ridiculous” as well as masterworks and folk traditions.

At the center of the program is Bob Chilcott’s Little Jazz Mass, which will be performed with piano, bass and drums.

Organizers said the concert is intended to highlight the chorus’s role in the orchestra’s history and to recognize the singers, repertoire and shared experiences that have shaped the ensemble across generations.

Anniversary Songbook is part of a broader season commemorating 75 years of music-making by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra also thanked the City of Marietta for supporting the anniversary season.