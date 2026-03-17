Keep Smyrna Beautiful Celebrates Award and Announces Garden Tour

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following updates, including an honor the organization has received, and the date of the popular Smyrna Garden Tour:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful Receives Governor’s Circle Recognition

Keep Smyrna Beautiful recently received a 2025 Governor’s Circle Award for its outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability. “We are so proud of how hard our community works to protect the environment and keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful,” said Julie Barwig, Executive Director of Keep Smyrna Beautiful and Director of Environmental Services for the City of Smyrna. “We couldn’t do it without our dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, and committed city leaders who share our vision for a healthier, more beautiful Smyrna.” (See attached press release for additional details!)

Smyrna Garden Tour Returns on May 2

Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s annual garden tour returns on May 2, 2026. This self-guided tour gives ticketholders access to explore five of Smyrna’s most dynamic private gardens, as well as access to delicious refreshments at the event’s tea room. A plant sale at the Reed House will be open to the public. Tickets are on sale online. By the end of March, paper tickets will be available for purchase at Smyrna Recycling Center, Vickery Hardware, and Floral Creations. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour/